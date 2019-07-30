As Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Market Value Rose, Lee Danner & Bass Has Lifted Stake by $5.47 Million; Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Share Price Rose While Kopp Investment Advisors Has Upped Holding by $1.46 Million

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 45.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 49,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,492 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60 million, up from 109,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $146.39. About 10.76M shares traded or 19.98% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 38.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 56,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,527 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, up from 146,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 1.32M shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 01/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Canada probes Horizon Pharma over efforts to boost sales of a rare disease drug; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA: PATENTS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON SEPT. 22, 2030; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita lyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss $157.3M; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE TO $390 MLN TO $415 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.17B-$1.20B; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To EBIT $390M-EBIT $415M; 12/04/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Named No. 1 Biopharma Company to Work for by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 03/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Enters into Commercial Manufacturing Agreement with Horizon Pharma plc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 21,100 shares stake. Blair William And Co Il stated it has 9,460 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 42,187 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Capital Growth Mngmt Lp invested 0.33% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc reported 9,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 5.21 million shares. Redwood Limited Com owns 2.44% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 1.26M shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Bogle Investment Lp De stated it has 0.93% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Parametrica Management Ltd holds 15,456 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 43,140 shares. 497,131 are held by Friess Limited Liability Co. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt accumulated 289,539 shares.

More notable recent Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Horizon Pharma Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Horizon Therapeutics Files BLA to FDA for Eye Disease Drug – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Up 28% on Business Expansion Strategy – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $204,559 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Fincl Group invested 0.39% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 823,554 shares. Tompkins Corporation owns 0.64% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 26,703 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 204,445 shares stake. Natl Asset Management has invested 0.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Weatherstone Cap Management holds 0.48% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,096 shares. Alyeska Grp Lp reported 0.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 31,514 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Com stated it has 48,173 shares. Natixis stated it has 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moneta Group Investment Advsr Llc stated it has 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Papp L Roy Assocs holds 1.91% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 95,803 shares. Brave Asset Incorporated invested 1.61% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). One Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boothbay Fund Lc reported 23,956 shares stake.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Walt Disney (DIS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What ‘Toy Story 4’ Means For Disney – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.