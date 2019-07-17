As Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Market Value Rose, Lee Danner & Bass Has Increased Its Holding; As Continental Resources (CLR) Share Price Declined, Holder Denali Advisors Lowered Stake

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 45.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 49,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,492 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60M, up from 109,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $143.09. About 2.29 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,100 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 62,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $36.74. About 964,551 shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR); 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Netflix – The Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “AT&T Details Upcoming Video-Streaming Service – Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Netflix’s Upcoming Competitors Are Spending Crazy Amounts on Content – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney Investors Have a Friend in “Toy Story 4″ – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Delta Air Lines, Micron and Disney – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Limited Liability has 30,901 shares. Roberts Glore Il, Illinois-based fund reported 7,748 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Howard Hughes Med Institute holds 1.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 40,000 shares. First Financial Corporation In, Indiana-based fund reported 1,777 shares. Qs Investors Ltd has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Utd Comml Bank Trust holds 6,880 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn reported 0.36% stake. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Trust Fund holds 0.97% or 39,863 shares. Btim Corp accumulated 11,568 shares. First American Natl Bank has 93,125 shares. Burns J W And Co Ny has 73,189 shares. Howe Rusling has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Allied Advisory Serv holds 0.32% or 83,583 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Cap LP has 0.38% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corecivic Inc. by 30,602 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $22.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 8,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,061 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Analysts await Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 2.74% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.73 per share. CLR’s profit will be $267.50 million for 12.94 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Continental Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Continental CEO Hamm sees U.S. shale production growth slowing – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Continental’s Oil Production Growth Forecast For 2019 Is Misleading – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Mattel, Continental Resources, and The Trade Desk Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Continental Resources: A Good Combination Of Growing Production And Positive Cash Flow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 09, 2019.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $624.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 41,500 shares to 53,800 shares, valued at $5.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avangrid Inc. by 53,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $78.84 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by McNabb John T II, worth $39,880.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup stated it has 203,782 shares. Tortoise Advisors Ltd owns 243,863 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0.01% or 22,543 shares. Qs Invsts Lc holds 0% or 8,410 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). The Illinois-based North Star Investment Mgmt Corp has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Hrt Financial Limited Liability accumulated 9,186 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 12,017 shares. Alphamark Limited Com holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Com has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc reported 5,703 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis Advisors Lp holds 0.01% or 37,650 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Company stated it has 1.60M shares. Cibc Asset Inc reported 17,553 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc reported 229 shares or 0% of all its holdings.