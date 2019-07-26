As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Holder First Foundation Advisors Increased Holding; First Eagle Investment Management Has Decreased Its Flowserve (FLS) Holding by $5.81 Million

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 129,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.06% with the market. The hedge fund held 12.51 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564.75M, down from 12.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $51.99. About 569,671 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 12.07% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness AI technology for machine maintenance; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS WERE $929 MLN, DOWN 3.1%, OR 8.1% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve: Elizabeth Burger Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 43.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 116,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 385,065 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.75 million, up from 268,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $143.21. About 7.17 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 276,514 are held by Jennison Associates Ltd Llc. The California-based Neumann Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pathstone Family Office Limited Com has invested 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dana Invest Advisors Inc owns 52,178 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 21.36M shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. 1.71M are owned by Swedbank. Adage Cap Prtn Gp Lc invested in 0.62% or 2.24M shares. Gotham Asset Management Llc has 0.45% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pentwater Capital LP invested in 1.76 million shares or 2.47% of the stock. Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And holds 0.06% or 1,866 shares. Augustine Asset Management stated it has 2,788 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields And Lc reported 23,055 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Middleton & Incorporated Ma invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Harvest Mgmt Lc holds 7.31% or 45,001 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP stated it has 2.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 4,572 shares to 2,009 shares, valued at $318,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 44,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,445 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation In (BTZ).

Analysts await Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 136.36% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.22 per share. FLS’s profit will be $68.19 million for 25.00 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Flowserve Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.83% EPS growth.