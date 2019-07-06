As Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Market Value Rose, Hgk Asset Management Boosted Stake; Biogen (BIIB) Market Value Declined While Orbimed Advisors Has Decreased Position

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 748.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 56,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,548 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, up from 7,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 89.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 747,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 87,700 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.73 million, down from 835,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $234.25. About 1.26 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL; 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Company accumulated 5,255 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Advisors Limited Limited Company reported 17 shares. Dubuque State Bank Tru Com invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Comgest Global Sas owns 12,400 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 106,727 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Chevy Chase Hldgs Incorporated holds 0.16% or 172,579 shares. Alps Advisors stated it has 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Telemus Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 974 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc reported 860 shares stake. Mariner Lc owns 11,728 shares. Community Bancorporation Na has invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company holds 8,138 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund holds 0.2% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 3,911 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 38,810 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Large-Cap Biotech Stocks to Buy for Massive Gains – Investorplace.com” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IBB, GILD, BIIB, VRTX – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Biogen Announces New Data Further Establishing SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) as a Foundation of Care in Spinal Muscular Atrophy for a Broad Range of Patients – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Amgen vs. Biogen – Nasdaq” published on March 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About Biogen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $7.47 EPS, up 28.79% or $1.67 from last year’s $5.8 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.45B for 7.84 P/E if the $7.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.98 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $47.78 million activity.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 195,000 shares to 295,000 shares, valued at $27.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 1.44 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Cap Management reported 9,320 shares stake. Choate Investment Advisors accumulated 0.11% or 17,333 shares. Wheatland Advsr reported 0.36% stake. Olstein Cap Mgmt LP holds 88,500 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mngmt invested 1.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Llc holds 13,604 shares. Capstone Advisors invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.73% or 1.33 million shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited has invested 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Snow Cap LP stated it has 2.81% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Summit Financial Wealth Limited Co invested in 2,969 shares or 0.09% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 2.32 million shares. 200 are owned by Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa owns 78,005 shares. Moreover, Asset One has 0.54% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 899,000 shares.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $331.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 33,199 shares to 65,342 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Busin (NYSE:IBM) by 7,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,779 shares, and cut its stake in Carlisle Cos. (NYSE:CSL).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. 42 shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, worth $4,737.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Disney Stock Will Thrive in AI-Driven Entertainment – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “5 All-American Fourth of July Stocks to Buy for Year-Round Gains – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Will Disney World Follow Its Rival Into Virtual Lines? – The Motley Fool” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Beyond Meat Beats, DocuSign Delivers, but… – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 06, 2019.