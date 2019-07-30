As Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Staley Capital Advisers Increased Its Holding; Mawer Investment Management LTD Lifted Its Trimas (TRS) Position by $6.30 Million; Shares Declined

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Trimas Corp (TRS) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 209,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.52% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 804,441 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.32M, up from 594,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Trimas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.64. About 198,007 shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) has risen 9.93% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TRS News: 02/04/2018 – TriMas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 TriMas Aerospace Receives Supplier Award From Airbus; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 38C; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR OUTLOOK PROVIDED IN FEBRUARY; 26/04/2018 – TriMas Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP TRS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.60 TO $1.75, EST. $1.67; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises TriMas Corp. Rating To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ TriMas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRS)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 66.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 7,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,792 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, up from 11,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $144.93. About 6.36 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold TRS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 44.11 million shares or 0.77% less from 44.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 2.57M shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). The New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Investment Of Virginia Limited Liability Corp has 0.18% invested in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) for 25,173 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Us Savings Bank De invested in 0% or 4,023 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 46,428 shares. 11,940 were reported by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.69% in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). First Manhattan holds 0.2% or 1.12 million shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Federated Invsts Pa reported 1,677 shares. 449,242 were reported by Comerica Commercial Bank. Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 8,588 shares. D E Shaw & Company holds 177,810 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 17,775 shares to 496,713 shares, valued at $125.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 38,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments owns 0.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 308,872 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Family Firm invested in 0.16% or 3,861 shares. Grimes Communications invested in 0.7% or 80,971 shares. 17,490 are owned by Stoneridge Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company. The California-based Telos Capital has invested 1.42% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Citadel Limited Company owns 3.91M shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Rockshelter Capital Management holds 3.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 84,132 shares. First Tru Company reported 0.87% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Menora Mivtachim Limited holds 2.29% or 767,890 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Johnson Financial Gp has 8,582 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Founders Cap Ltd Com invested 3.97% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 612,416 were reported by Bridgeway Cap Mngmt. Viking Investors Limited Partnership holds 2.17M shares.