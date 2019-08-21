As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder L & S Advisors Has Cut Position by $5.63 Million; Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Increased Its Packaging Amer (PKG) Position by $418,473 as Stock Rose

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 4,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 71,997 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16M, up from 67,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $100.85. About 769,859 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 69.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 50,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,045 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, down from 72,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.13. About 8.28 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $31.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 33,435 shares to 194,336 shares, valued at $23.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 31,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK).

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 1,141 shares to 5,483 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 9,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Eli Lilly & Company (NYSE:LLY).

