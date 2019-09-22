As Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Boosted Holding; As Transdigm Group (TDG) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Ensemble Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 38,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 148,958 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.80 million, up from 110,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17M shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 1,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 57,778 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.95M, down from 59,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $527.26. About 389,271 shares traded or 17.41% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM SEES FY ADJ EPS $17.35 TO $17.99, EST. $17.34; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Ebitda $1.83B-$1.88B; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM 2Q ADJ EPS $3.79, EST. $3.65; 24/04/2018 – TransDigm Completes Acquisition Of Extant Aerospace; 19/03/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS REPORTS SALE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE TO TRANSDIGM; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM REPORTS KEVIN STEIN AS PRESIDENT, CEO & W. NICHOLAS H; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – TRANSDIGM HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF KIRKHILL ELASTOMERS BUSINESS FROM ESTERLINE; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 1.7% Position in TransDigm

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $4.69 earnings per share, up 13.56% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.13 per share. TDG’s profit will be $250.32 million for 28.11 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.63 actual earnings per share reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.

