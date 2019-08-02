As Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Peddock Capital Advisors Increased Holding; As Granite Construction (GVA) Stock Declined, Community Trust & Investment Co Trimmed Its Stake by $3.72 Million

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 12,918 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 8,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.85. About 8.43M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 28.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 86,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 214,264 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25M, down from 300,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $34. About 969,507 shares traded or 135.79% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Granite Construction Incorporated Investors (GVA) – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 46.51% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GVA’s profit will be $29.50 million for 13.49 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -210.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BMO Upgrades Disney, Says Stock Has Downside Protection And Upside Potential – Benzinga” published on April 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UBS Says Disney’s Streaming Ambition Gives It A ‘New Hope’ – Benzinga” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

