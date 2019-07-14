As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, James Investment Research Increased Its Stake by $8.82 Million; Abner Herrman & Brock Cut Its Position in Caterpillar (CAT) as Share Value Declined

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 2,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,706 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, down from 42,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.13B market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $138.36. About 4.15 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS C&DS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – APPROVED 2018 CASH ANNUAL INCENTIVE PLAN AWARD WITH TARGET VALUE OF 115 PCT OF BONFIELD’S BASE SALARY, PRO-RATED BASED ON START DATE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Backlog Grows as Torrid Order Pace Strains Supply; 08/05/2018 – Energy Storage North America 2018 Partners with CALSTART to Showcase the Future of Energy Storage and Clean Transportation; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q EPS $2.74; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS PRICE VERSUS COST WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR– CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – CAT: RESOURCE IND. GROWTH TILTING TOWARD NEW EQUIPMENT IN 2018

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 214.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 79,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,509 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.94M, up from 37,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.51M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Intermediate Gov/Credi (GVI) by 4,780 shares to 20,445 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Union Co/The (NYSE:WU) by 60,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,494 shares, and cut its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Harding Loevner Lp has invested 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Foundation reported 385,065 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marietta Limited Liability Co holds 8,693 shares. Olstein Cap Management Limited Partnership invested 1.62% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cibc reported 1.24 million shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 8.90M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rockland Com owns 10,063 shares. Victory Capital accumulated 105,205 shares. Randolph stated it has 3.91% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bartlett Com Limited Liability Company accumulated 451,876 shares. Sabal has 1.56% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 157,928 shares. Fca Tx owns 0.32% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,347 shares. Ionic Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity. $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 324,931 shares. Ghp Investment Advsrs owns 2,179 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Andra Ap reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Raymond James & Associate reported 642,606 shares. D E Shaw And owns 1.94 million shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Lc holds 0.04% or 1,722 shares in its portfolio. Spinnaker Tru reported 0.39% stake. 250 were accumulated by Hillsdale Mgmt. Trust Comm Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 6,138 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 4,955 are held by Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc. Cornercap Investment Counsel invested in 0.77% or 40,966 shares. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Lc has 16,250 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.73% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 249,625 shares. Private Asset Management has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Intact Inv Mgmt has 0.18% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 earnings per share, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78B for 11.09 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.