As Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Campbell Newman Asset Management Increased Its Position; Penn Davis Mcfarland Continues to Hold Stake in Bristol (BMY)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 28.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 46,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 213,373 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68 million, up from 166,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.5. About 687,253 shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Factor XIa Inhibitor Moving Into Phase 2 Trials for Secondary Stroke Prevention; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – APPLICATION IS BASED ON DATA FROM PART 1 OF CHECKMATE -227, A GLOBAL PHASE 3 STUDY; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS IN PACT WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP BMS-986177

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 38,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 148,958 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.80 million, up from 110,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.12. About 1.23M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. 11,000 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares with value of $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

