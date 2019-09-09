As Walt Disney Co Com (DIS) Valuation Rose, Logan Capital Management Raised Position by $1.94 Million; Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Lowered Envestnet (ENV) Holding by $1.86 Million

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co Com (DIS) by 46.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 17,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 55,252 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 37,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 4.09 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $58.48. About 247,965 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 15/05/2018 – Can Anyone Challenge Envestnet? — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees 2Q Rev $197M-$200M; 10/04/2018 – LJPR Financial Advisors Selects Envestnet | Tamarac Technology to Enhance Client Service and Create Efficiencies; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees FY18 Rev $811M-$821M; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL GAAP REVENUE OF $811.0 MLN TO $821.0 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet’s Technology Roadmap Focuses on Client Engagement and Enhanced Data Aggregation; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q EPS 17c; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 05/04/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac Takes Top Honors at Family Wealth Report Awards for Best Portfolio Management Application

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Charles Family Value Ad (SWVXX) by 1.11 million shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dycom Inds Inc Com (NYSE:DY) by 7,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,975 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ENV’s profit will be $19.01 million for 39.51 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% EPS growth.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80M and $246.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) by 17,177 shares to 266,071 shares, valued at $11.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.

