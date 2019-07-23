As Walmart (WMT) Valuation Rose, Mackenzie Financial Lowered by $27.21 Million Its Stake; Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) Shareholder Portolan Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 824,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.63 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54M, up from 6.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.0029 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9402. About 357,875 shares traded. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has declined 57.75% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AXAS News: 05/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS REPORTS SPRING BORROWING BASE REDETERMINATION; 13/03/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY PRODUCTION OF 808 MBOE; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM 1Q REV. $40.6M, EST. $36.7M; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS SEES 2Q CAPEX $50M; 13/03/2018 Abraxas Announces 2017 Results; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: Borrowing Base Under Revolving Credit Facility Increased by $40M to $175M; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS REPORTS REVOLVING CREDIT LINE INCREASED $40M TO $175M; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: $104M Drawn on Facility at March 31; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 1Q Rev $40.6M

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 41.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 280,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 400,520 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.06 million, down from 681,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $112.09. About 4.87M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 16/03/2018 – Walmart could help one of India’s top e-commerce start-ups compete with Amazon; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY TOTAL U.S. COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 2.3 PCT; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Malaysia’s Mahathir wins historic election; 11/05/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Scoop: Walmart admits it violated federal labor law in settlement with activists; 17/04/2018 – Walmart to roll out redesigned website next month; 05/03/2018 – Walmart has rolled out meal kits to 250 stores; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Hearst heiress thanks Jesus after Walmart pulls Cosmo from checkout lines; 28/04/2018 – COMBINED SAINSBURY’S-ASDA GROUP WOULD BE LED BY SAINSBURY CEO MIKE COUPE – SOURCE WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SITUATION; 17/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Down as Walmart, JCPenney Earnings Weigh — Consumer Roundup

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,521 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 220,938 are owned by Cambridge Investment Research Advsr Inc. Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited Com owns 22,501 shares. Hudson Bay Capital LP holds 27,600 shares. Kistler invested 0.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Colonial Tru Advsrs holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 29,899 shares. 7,600 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity. River Road Asset Management invested in 1.01% or 461,898 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser stated it has 5,326 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma stated it has 3,195 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,330 shares stake. Perkins Coie Trust Co reported 1,085 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 8,291 shares. The New York-based Tocqueville Asset Management LP has invested 0.44% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Com accumulated 418 shares.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 32,810 shares to 149,450 shares, valued at $5.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 400,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 23.16 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Match Group Inc. by 61,390 shares to 126,433 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stamps.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 89,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,966 shares, and cut its stake in Everbridge Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold AXAS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 82.74 million shares or 3.92% less from 86.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Serv Automobile Association has invested 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Portolan reported 7.63 million shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 39,828 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn reported 297,268 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs accumulated 59,742 shares. Asset owns 12,576 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Lp has 0% invested in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Mangrove Ptnrs reported 1.61% of its portfolio in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Proshare Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Pnc Fin Service Group Inc owns 2,700 shares. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) for 107,800 shares. Fmr Limited holds 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) or 214,600 shares. Huntington Savings Bank accumulated 1,000 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 19,617 shares or 0% of the stock. Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 74,691 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 18 buys, and 0 insider sales for $172,980 activity. Clarke Tod A bought $9,610 worth of stock or 9,028 shares. 8,580 shares valued at $9,610 were bought by Johnson Kenneth Wayne on Friday, February 8. $9,610 worth of stock was bought by Bommer Peter A. on Friday, February 8. $9,610 worth of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) was bought by Schwartz Dirk A. WATSON ROBERT L G bought 8,580 shares worth $9,610. $9,610 worth of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) was bought by WENDEL STEPHEN T on Friday, February 8.