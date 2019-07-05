As Walmart (WMT) Valuation Rose, Holder Sequoia Financial Advisors Lowered by $5.14 Million Its Position; Selway Asset Management Has Lowered Nike Cl (NKE) Position by $2.14 Million as Market Value Declined

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 78.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc sold 52,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,303 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 67,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $112.13. About 1.91 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 18/04/2018 – VW’s Electrify America to install EV chargers at Walmart stores; 11/05/2018 – Top VC deals: Walmart spends $16 billion on Flipkart and Richard Branson joins a PE firm; 02/05/2018 – Mint: Flipkart-Walmart deal talks enter final stages; 10/05/2018 – Morrisons quarterly sales beat forecasts, silent on Sainsbury’s-Asda; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Net $2.13B; 26/03/2018 – Massmart ramping up pan-African expansion -chairman; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 12/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June; 23/03/2018 – Major Walmart supplier considers shifting away from China sourcing; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME B2 CFR TO NEW OWNER OF C.H. GUENTHER & SON; OUTLOOK STABLE

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $86.63. About 4.41M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Reviews Improper Conduct as One-Time CEO Candidate Resigns; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike; 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,220 shares. Mirae Asset Limited has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.29% or 922,500 shares. Qs Limited Liability reported 86,852 shares. Lifeplan Group has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Llc reported 662 shares. 4,451 are owned by Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd. Gemmer Asset Lc invested in 0.01% or 278 shares. 25,601 are owned by Woodmont Investment Counsel. Field & Main Retail Bank stated it has 0.37% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fifth Third Bank owns 1.05M shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. State Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company invested 0.73% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Azimuth Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.66% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Whitnell & reported 3,400 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark (NYSE:CVS) by 11,455 shares to 55,833 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity.

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 277,396 shares to 558,008 shares, valued at $60.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 1.03 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 23.17 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 156,726 were accumulated by Salem Invest Counselors Inc. 3,819 are owned by Vigilant Cap Management Ltd. Cap Counsel accumulated 106,198 shares or 3.8% of the stock. Heartland Advsrs Incorporated has 0.74% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Com owns 21,094 shares. Canandaigua Savings Bank & Communications invested in 14,496 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Orleans Cap Mngmt La, a Louisiana-based fund reported 2,975 shares. Aldebaran stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 276,398 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Cypress Cap Management (Wy), Wyoming-based fund reported 216 shares. 2,500 are owned by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Dodge & Cox has 164,590 shares. Gould Asset Management Ltd Company Ca invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 3,831 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 0.63% or 294,267 shares.

