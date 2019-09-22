As Walmart (WMT) Valuation Rose, Holder Cs Mckee LP Decreased by $1.20 Million Its Holding; Intel (INTC) Market Valuation Declined While Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Raised by $13.22 Million Its Stake

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 164.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 281,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 452,318 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.65M, up from 171,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63 million shares traded or 80.72% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel earnings: 87 cents per share, vs 72 cents expected; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Rev $16.1B; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 09/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel Rumors – Kaby Lake-X – Skylake-X and Cascade Lake; 17/05/2018 – Arias Intel’s SportXction® to Take Advantage of Huge Opportunity After Supreme Court Ruling to Allow States to Legalize Spor; 27/04/2018 – As of Thursday’s close, Intel was up nearly 15 percent on the year and more than 40 percent in the 12-month period; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Walmart (WMT) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 236,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.12 million, down from 247,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Walmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $116.98. About 11.59 million shares traded or 106.00% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 28/04/2018 – Asda Grew From Humble Roots to Attract Walmart, Sainsbury; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – THIS YEAR’S PROXY MATERIALS SEEK SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTES ON 11 DIRECTOR NOMINEES, 2 COMPANY PROPOSALS AND 2 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS; 17/04/2018 – A new Walmart.com will roll out in May; 27/03/2018 – Walmart is pulling Cosmopolitan Magazine from its checkout aisles; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – ANTICIPATE CONTINUATION OF CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 11/05/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Scoop: Walmart admits it violated federal labor law in settlement with activists; 09/05/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Walmart supports Flipkart’s ambition to transform into publicly-listed, majority-owned subsidiary in; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 16/03/2018 – The deal could help Walmart enter the Indian retail market and also bolster Flipkart’s efforts to compete with Amazon; 16/03/2018 – WALMART DEAL MAY PUSH THE VALUATION OF FLIPKART TO ABOUT $20 BILLION, UP FROM ABOUT $12 BILLION LAST YEAR- BLOOMBERG, CITING

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intel Positions Itself Far Beyond 5G – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel (INTC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Movers: MCD, INTC – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McAfee hires underwriters for IPO – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) Down 13.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 17,872 shares to 32,525 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,822 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

