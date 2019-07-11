As Walmart (WMT) Valuation Rose, Halsey Associates Has Lowered Holding by $327,860; As Viacom New (VIAB) Valuation Declined, At Bancorp Decreased Holding

At Bancorp decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 19,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,067 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 58,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.28. About 2.01 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 09/04/2018 – Lorraine Hack Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner; 08/03/2018 – MOVIEPASS™ BRINGS ON FORMER SPOTIFY & VIACOM EXEC AS CHIEF PROD; 04/04/2018 – CMO Today: Sorrell Investigation; CBS Submits Viacom Offer; Fullscreen Acquires Reelio; 26/03/2018 – Viacom Announces Strategic Partnership with Trevor Noah’s Day Zero Productions; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 14/05/2018 – NEW: CBS & Viacom had agreed on share ratio for merger deal before lawsuit; 25/04/2018 – Viacom forecasts growth rebound in U.S. ad sales, affiliate revenue; 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS HAS POSTPONED 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY -STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC – FILMED ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES DECREASED 17% TO $741 MLN IN QUARTER

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Walmart (WMT) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,130 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 32,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Walmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $112.98. About 3.68 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART U.S. ECOMMERCE SALES GREW 33 PCT; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – TO FINANCE FLIPKART INVESTMENT, CO INTENDS TO USE NEWLY ISSUED DEBT & CASH ON HAND; 12/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – NO TERMINATION FEE WOULD BE PAYABLE BY ANY PARTY IF SHARE ISSUANCE AGREEMENT OR SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH FLIPKART WERE TERMINATED; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART ALSO REPORTED MISLEADINGLY OPTIMISTIC E-COMEMRCE RESULTS IN LATE 2016, DESPITE BEING ON NOTICE OF ITS INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES; 12/04/2018 – Walmart to Open, Remodel 43 Stores in Florida in 2018; 29/04/2018 – Advent Could Take 80% Stake in Walmart Brazil; 28/04/2018 – BRITAIN’S SAINSBURY’S SBRY.L IN ADVANCED TALKS TO COMBINE WITH WALMART’S WMT.N ASDA – SOURCE WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SITUATION; 11/05/2018 – The Tribune: Walmart deal: SoftBank undecided on exiting Flipkart; 07/05/2018 – Globe Technology: Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of week

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial Advsrs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 47,431 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation has 6,574 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Quantres Asset Management Ltd owns 12,600 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Of Oklahoma reported 12,017 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 275,980 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 1.66 million were reported by Prudential. 541,038 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Company owns 4,867 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Contravisory Investment Management Incorporated owns 0% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 100 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 13,755 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Twin Focus Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 10,000 shares. Leuthold Group Incorporated Ltd Liability has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Partnership reported 294,886 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Oarsman Cap Inc reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability owns 0.29% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 419,313 shares.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.47 billion for 23.34 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 11.02% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $434.00M for 7.45 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.