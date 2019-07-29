As Walmart (WMT) Valuation Rose, Amalgamated Bank Lifted Stake; Moore Capital Management LP Has Upped Mosaic Co New (MOS) Holding by $1.35 Million as Shares Declined

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.31. About 2.55 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory, Missouri-based fund reported 24,546 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 26 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0.04% or 1.22M shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.07% or 224,371 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 133,263 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Limited has invested 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Sit Assoc invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd accumulated 67,624 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 75,639 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 0.01% or 53,309 shares. Private Advisor Gru Lc invested in 34,986 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Harvest Capital Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.65% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Auxier Asset reported 52,356 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 77,534 shares. Ariel Ltd Liability Corporation owns 298,199 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $173,872 activity. On Friday, May 10 the insider Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022. $23,550 worth of stock was bought by Isaacson Mark J. on Friday, May 10.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gcp Applied Technologies Inc by 695,626 shares to 2.09 million shares, valued at $61.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.