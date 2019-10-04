As Walmart (WMT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Bank Hapoalim Bm Lifted Its Position; Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) by $770,428

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 7,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 50,176 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.07M, up from 42,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $99.4. About 46,603 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 3,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 74,096 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.19 million, up from 70,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $117.57. About 781,493 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 14/03/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS – PRIOR TO JOINING CO, BARKER WAS VP GLOBAL OFFICER FOR WALMART; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: WALMART INC’S ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Widens War With Walmart for Low-Income Shoppers; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock Plans to Block Walmart, Dick’s from Some Funds Over Guns; 18/04/2018 – VW’s Electrify America to install EV chargers at Walmart stores; 30/03/2018 – Walmart-Humana Talks Put New Pressure on Remaining Players in Health Care; 19/04/2018 – Walmart eases its dress code to allow jeans; 04/05/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD IS SAID TO APPROVE $15 BILLION DEAL WITH WALMART – BLOOMBERG; 06/04/2018 – The Tribune: Now, Walmart eyes 51% or more stake in Flipkart; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: No Termination Fee Would Be Payable by Any Party if Share Issuance, Purchase Agreements Were to Be Terminated –Filing

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $407.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 8,221 shares to 22,400 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 5,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,476 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Epoch Inv has 0.11% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Coatue Lc, New York-based fund reported 16,865 shares. Mcmillion Management holds 0.02% or 310 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Llc accumulated 188,638 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has 0.61% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 19,696 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 6,998 shares. Paloma Management has invested 0.33% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). New York-based Cibc Corp has invested 0.91% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation Ny has 0.16% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Howard Cap Mgmt owns 4,221 shares. Colony Group Incorporated Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 15,379 shares. Assetmark accumulated 13,979 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sky Inv Gp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,200 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. City Holdings Co reported 51,342 shares stake. Riggs Asset Managment Co Inc has 352 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $7.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Terreno Realty Corp. (NYSE:TRNO) by 29,974 shares to 286,365 shares, valued at $14.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 32,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,873 shares, and cut its stake in Vericel Corp..

