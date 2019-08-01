As Walmart (WMT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Upped Holding; Dollar Gen New (DG) Holder Confluence Wealth Management Upped Its Holding by $439,348 as Share Price Rose

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 182.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 3,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 5,713 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $682,000, up from 2,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $134.02. About 1.32 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 19.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 5,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 34,441 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, up from 28,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $315.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $110.38. About 5.66M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 05/03/2018 – Walmart Unveils New Meal Kits; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart tops targets, Penney misses; 30/03/2018 – Barron’s: Walmart and Humana: Another Shot at Amazon?; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Flipkart Deal Agreements Include Customary Termination Rights for Walmart, Other Parties if Deals Haven’t Closed by March 9, 2019 –Filing; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART U.S. COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 2.1 PCT; 07/05/2018 – Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of this week; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 20/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trump’s next $100 bln tariff dilemma: hit Wal-Mart or Apple Store?; 06/04/2018 – Madhavan Narayanan: “Walmart completes due diligence for buying into Flipkart: sources” -; 10/04/2018 – WALMART & POSTMATES TEAM UP TO EXPAND RETAILER’S ONLINE GROCERY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 0.02% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 15,460 shares. Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 3,909 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.11% or 446,618 shares. Glenmede Company Na holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 782,667 shares. Blair William & Il holds 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 5,066 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc reported 607,691 shares stake. Osterweis holds 1.3% or 174,390 shares. The Maine-based Schroder Invest Gru has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Joel Isaacson And Ltd Llc has 6,387 shares. Frontier Capital Mgmt Ltd Com holds 1.23% or 1.45M shares in its portfolio. The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.12% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited reported 0.04% stake. Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). First Bank & Trust Of Omaha owns 75,287 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr owns 81,370 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 9,130 shares to 17,787 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 19,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,480 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB).

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXU) by 39,205 shares to 7,251 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 7,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,033 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,836 are held by Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv. Joel Isaacson And Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Pennsylvania Tru Commerce, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 291,085 shares. Godsey & Gibb Associates owns 13,551 shares. Moreover, Bahl And Gaynor Inc has 0.03% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 34,014 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 60,738 shares. Private Comm Na owns 16,722 shares. Ifrah Financial Service Inc invested 0.39% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Westwood Group owns 13,276 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital reported 0.06% stake. Trust Inv reported 1.7% stake. Cutter & Brokerage stated it has 104,514 shares or 2.9% of all its holdings. Weatherly Asset Management LP owns 0.28% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 13,982 shares. North Carolina-based Carroll Associates has invested 0.1% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Fulton Bank Na has 0.26% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).