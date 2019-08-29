As Walmart (WMT) Stock Value Rose, Fagan Associates Has Upped by $2.34 Million Its Stake; Cummins (CMI) Position Has Raised by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 101.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 24,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 47,985 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 23,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $114.39. About 3.48M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Malaysia’s Mahathir wins historic election; 05/03/2018 – Walmart Unveils New Meal Kits; 04/04/2018 – Walmart has been in talks to buy insurer Humana and the online pharmacy start-up PillPack; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Indian retailers to move CCI against Walmart-Flipkart deal – PTI in Economic Times; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Three Classes of BACM 2006-1; 14/03/2018 – Walmart will offer grocery delivery in more than 100 metro areas amid pressure from Amazon, Target and Instacart The company already offers grocery pickup at 1,200 of its stores; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury Confirms Merger With Walmart U.K. Business; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S BIGBASKET SEEKS $500M AFTER WALMART, AMAZON PUSH: MINT; 17/05/2018 – WALMART’S WMT.N ASDA SAYS CONTINUED TO SEE IMPROVING PERFORMANCE OF PRIVATE BRAND AND ONLINE GROCERY; 16/04/2018 – Walmart: Taking on Retailers with Price Cuts — Barrons.com

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $149.55. About 777,256 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer

