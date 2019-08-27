As Walmart (WMT) Stock Rose, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Increased Its Holding by $383,053; Lakewood Capital Management LP Holding in Brunswick (BC) Has Increased by $36.25 Million as Share Price Declined

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 725,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 2.94 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.78M, up from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $43.02. About 614,828 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE ESTIMATED TO INCREASE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.65; 15/05/2018 – COBALT ALLEGES BRUNSWICK’S SEA RAY STILL INFRINGING PATENT; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC); 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Net $80.5M; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – RAISING LOWER END OF REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND NOW EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick First-Quarter Profit Grows 8%

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 12.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 3,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 35,509 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 31,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $112.42. About 4.75 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/05/2018 – WALMART TO REQUIRE E-PRESCRIPTIONS FOR OPIOIDS BY 2020; 04/05/2018 – A FINAL CLOSE OF WALMART-FLIPKART DEAL IS EXPECTED WITHIN 10 DAYS – BLOOMBERG CITING; 09/05/2018 – South Africa’s Naspers sells Flipkart stake to Walmart for $2.2 bln; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OKLAHOMA INDUSTRIAL ENERGY CONSUMERS, WALMART REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PSO’S PROPOSED WIND CATCHER AGREEMENT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Amazon, Cuts Walmart; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 10/05/2018 – Walmart agrees to a $16 billion deal to buy a majority stake in India’s Flipkart; 21/05/2018 – Walmart’s Price for Brazilian Unit May Reflect Lower Margins; 07/03/2018 – O’DANG Hummus™, Maker of Premium Hummus and Hummus Dressings, Launches New Hummus Dressing Line Nationwide at Walmart; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairpointe has invested 0.03% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Schafer Cullen Cap Inc owns 8,125 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 21,822 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 22,477 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,168 shares. Captrust Financial invested in 0% or 239 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 38,000 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 56,035 shares in its portfolio. Valueworks Ltd Com has 3.78% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 1.11M shares. 71,895 are held by Sei Co. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc has 26,001 shares. Paloma Partners Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 19,032 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Com holds 7,624 shares.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 185,325 shares to 815,883 shares, valued at $53.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Vereit Inc.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 3,295 shares to 36,029 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,859 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).