As Walmart (WMT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Maverick Capital LTD Has Decreased Holding by $19.48 Million; Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) Holding Maintained by Highline Capital Management Llc

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) by 33.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 151,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 610,063 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.31 million, up from 458,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $58.55. About 296,216 shares traded. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 2.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 23/05/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma: Phase 2 Study Results Demonstrate Crysvita Improved Outcomes in Children With X-linked Hypophosphatemia; 23/04/2018 – Ultragenyx Announces Filing and FDA Clearance of an Investigational New Drug Application for DTX401, a Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Glycogen Storage Disease Type la; 30/05/2018 – RENTSCHLER, ULTRAGENYX START FILL & FINISH PACT FOR MEPSEVII; 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma: Cohort 2 Patient Enrollment to Begin in March 2018; Data Expected in 2H of 2018; 17/05/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce Topline Phase 3 Study Results Demonstrating Superiority of Crysvita® (burosumab) Treatment to Oral Phosphate and Active Vitamin D in Children with X-Linked Hypophosphatemia (XLH); 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC – UREAGENESIS NORMALIZED IN ONE PATIENT AND FURTHER INCREASED BY 24 WEEKS; 17/04/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce FDA Approval of Crysvita for Treatment of X-Linked Hypophosphatemia (XLH); 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX REPORTS FILING & FDA CLEARANCE OF AN IND FOR DTX401,; 07/05/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma 1Q EPS 62c; 17/04/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma: First Approved Therapy for XLH in the U.S

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 85.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 200,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,150 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, down from 235,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $327.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $114.6. About 3.65 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – South Africa’s Naspers sells Flipkart stake to Walmart for $2.2 bln; 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s and Walmart’s Asda in talks about 10 bln stg merger – Sky News; 04/05/2018 – Flipkart Board Is Said to Approve $15 Billion Deal With Walmart; 12/04/2018 – WALMART’S PROPOSED DEAL FOR NEW FLIPKART SHARES SET TO VALUE FLIPKART AT $18 BLN – $19 BLN; 07/03/2018 – TSYS REPORTS PACT WITH WALMART TO IMPLEMENT NEW PAYMENT; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene No. 2 exec leaves abruptly; Walmart looks at buying PillPack; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart pulls Cosmopolitan magazine from checkouts- Bloomberg; 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury Is in Advanced Talks to Combine With Walmart’s Asda; 29/04/2018 – Walmart in Advanced Discussions to Invest In India’s Flipkart; 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former executive alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business

More notable recent Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “National Beverage Closes Out a Tough Year – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sarepta surges after Pfizer gene therapy data raises safety concerns – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cabot Concludes Divestment of Specialty Fluids Business – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stocks Start the Week at a Loss – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ohr Pharmaceutical, Inc. Announces Stockholder Approval of Merger Agreement with NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 23,700 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $120.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 609,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.72M shares, and cut its stake in Regenxbio Inc.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “E-commerce losses pile up at Walmart – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Prime Day; Facebook Settles With FTC – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Almost Some Half-Day Fireworks – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart looks for regulatory relief in India – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Should Retailers Work With Amazon? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) by 26,420 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $26.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 23.68 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

