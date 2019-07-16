As Walmart (WMT) Stock Rose, Northpointe Capital Has Lowered Stake by $1.66 Million; As Ansys (ANSS) Stock Value Rose, Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Boosted Holding

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $209.74. About 256,640 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 52.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 17,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,274 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 32,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $327.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $114.76. About 3.11M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 10/04/2018 – Walmart and Postmates to Expand the Retailer’s Online Grocery Delivery Option to More Than 40 % of U.S. Households; 25/04/2018 – Morrisons latest UK supermarket to pledge plastic waste cut; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case; 09/05/2018 – Walmart: Supports Flipkart Ambition to Transition Into Publicly Listed, Majority-Owned Unit; 29/05/2018 – KRCR News Channel 7: #BREAKING: According to @AndersonPolice, the #Anderson #Walmart and surrounding businesses have been; 29/03/2018 – Walmart urges China suppliers to cut CO2 by 50 mln T/yr; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June – sources…; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Expected to Announce Asda Deal on Monday; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Walmart Rtgs Unaffected By Sale Of British Unit

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15,120 shares to 45,900 shares, valued at $7.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 8,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,600 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 45,357 are owned by Voya Invest Mgmt Llc. Cambridge Grp Incorporated Inc has 37,338 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 4,400 shares. Martingale Asset LP accumulated 161,305 shares. Amer Capital Management holds 2.43% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 286,944 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.03% or 37,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa, France-based fund reported 5,744 shares. Cipher LP holds 0.49% or 34,049 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 441,177 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 24,100 shares. Los Angeles And Equity Rech owns 102,762 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Nordea Invest has invested 0.08% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Champlain Invest Prns Lc has 0.65% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 408,755 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 109,691 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $601,060 activity.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $317.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 19,751 shares to 30,447 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

