As Walmart (WMT) Stock Rose, Holder Sound Shore Management Trimmed Holding; Patten Group Has Boosted Its Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Holding

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 33.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc analyzed 569,221 shares as the company's stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.32M, down from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $319.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $111.98. About 2.67 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 215,450 shares to 2.31M shares, valued at $188.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 100,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Walmart's Stock Has Run Too Far Too Fast – Seeking Alpha" on April 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Walmart To Open 10 Chinese DCs Over Next 1-2 Decades – Benzinga" published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Walmart: Current Price Makes No Sense – Seeking Alpha" on June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 23.14 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.