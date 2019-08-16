As Walmart (WMT) Stock Rose, Holder Rwwm Has Lowered Its Stake; As Ppl (PPL) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Moors & Cabot Lowered Its Holding

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 4,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 391,614 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.19 million, down from 396,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $327.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $114.74. About 3.61 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- BUYOUT FIRMS ADVENT, GP INVESTMENTS AND ACON DELIVERED NON-BINDING BIDS IN JANUARY FOR MAJORITY STAKE IN WALMART’S BRAZIL UNIT; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart may rope in Alphabet for India’s Flipkart’s acquisition plan – Economic Times; 08/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 25/04/2018 – SleepRight ProRx Custom Dental Guard is Now Available at Walmart; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Softbank chief confirms deal to sell Flipkart to Walmart; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 18/05/2018 – Recode: Walmart has quietly launched Jetblack, a `members-only’ personal shopping service for affluent city moms; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL ITS HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 17/05/2018 – Walmart, Big Retail Chains Ride U.S. Economy as They Battle Amazon

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $29.51. About 1.22M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowen Hanes & holds 1.53% or 354,602 shares. Moreover, Rmb Cap Lc has 0.02% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 7,289 shares. Opus Inv Mgmt has 47,000 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Co holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 3.30 million shares. Provise Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.22% or 16,434 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.31% or 701,696 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 0.37% or 14,849 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests, a Japan-based fund reported 3,220 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 118,693 shares. Appleton Prns Incorporated Ma stated it has 3,201 shares. Howard stated it has 4,715 shares. Lincoln Limited Co holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 6,452 shares. Essex Inv Management Ltd has invested 0.08% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cleararc Cap Inc reported 0.4% stake. Whittier Trust reported 0.33% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

