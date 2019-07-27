As Walmart (WMT) Stock Rose, Holder Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Decreased Its Holding; International Speedway (ISCA) Holder Paradice Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.25 Million as Shares Rose

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 10,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,855 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08 million, down from 93,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 4.69M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 13/05/2018 – Economic Times: Walmart to be at ease even if SoftBank stays put in Flipkart; 04/05/2018 – Sameepa Shetty: Flipkart Yet to Finalize Stake Sale Deal With Walmart; 24/04/2018 – Walmart Partners With DoorDash For Home Delivery — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Tesco, Morrisons lead big four pack as inflation eases – Kantar Worldpanel; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s Asda and Sainsbury’s announce UK merger deal; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart India, Flipkart top executives meet fair trade regulator – PTI in Economic Times; 04/05/2018 – Walmart Seeking to Buy Stake in Indian E-Commerce Giant FlipKart; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – MAY APPOINT OR REPLACE CEO, OTHER PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVES OF FLIPKART GROUP OF COMPANIES, SUBJECT TO SOME CONSULTATION RIGHTS OF BOARD, FOUNDER; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s Asda agrees UK merger deal with Sainsbury’s

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in International Speedway Corp (ISCA) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 28,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.42 million, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in International Speedway Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 410,317 shares traded or 153.48% up from the average. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 6.33% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 57C; 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Annual Dividend; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – FOR FISCAL 2017 THROUGH 2021 EXPECT RETURN OF CAPITAL PROGRAM TO BE APPROXIMATELY $280.0 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP ISCA.O SETS FY DIVIDEND OF $0.47/SHR; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Sees FY Adj EPS $1.90-Adj EPS $2.10; 23/04/2018 – DJ International Speedway Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISCB); 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q EPS $3.83

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold ISCA shares while 64 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 19.53 million shares or 6.69% less from 20.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lindsell Train invested 0.91% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 6,400 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) for 300,791 shares. Amer Grp Inc Inc Inc reported 61,988 shares stake. Aqr Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 9,894 shares. Community Bank Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) for 2,600 shares. Alabama-based Oakworth has invested 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Morgan Stanley has 61,585 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has 75,121 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Company holds 400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 17,073 shares. Pinnacle Assoc reported 202,410 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Citigroup reported 133,593 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 35,963 shares. Boyar Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.53% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA).

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FARO) by 56,682 shares to 990,738 shares, valued at $43.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eros Intl Plc (NYSE:EROS) by 160,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 23.35 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

