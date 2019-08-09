As Walmart (WMT) Stock Rose, Holder Flippin Bruce & Porter Cut Its Position by $1.02 Million; Carret Asset Management Raised Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $302,842

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 10,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 82,855 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08M, down from 93,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $108.52. About 4.30M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY NET SALES $121,630 MLN VS $116,526 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Walmart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMT); 08/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 17/05/2018 – As oil rises, warnings emerge from U.S. retailers; 14/03/2018 – The service will be in 100 metro areas by the end of the year, according to Walmart; 26/03/2018 – POLITICAL DEVELOPMENTS IN SOUTH AFRICA SHOULD SPUR GROWTH AND CONSUMER CONFIDENCE – MASSMART CHAIRMAN; 10/05/2018 – Alphabet is considering investing in Flipkart alongside Walmart – insiders explain why; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene No. 2 exec leaves abruptly; Walmart looks at buying PillPack

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 5,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 105,968 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, up from 100,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $59.04. About 12.18M shares traded or 40.47% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.53 billion for 22.42 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kj Harrison And Ptnrs stated it has 11,630 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 10.86M shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Logan Mngmt Inc has 11,661 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Duff And Phelps Investment Mngmt holds 15,215 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Limited Company reported 10,538 shares. Brown Advisory holds 153,144 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & owns 68,717 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% or 47,710 shares in its portfolio. Narwhal Management has 0.11% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Halsey Inc Ct reported 29,130 shares stake. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has invested 1.58% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Blair William And Il has invested 0.31% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Roberts Glore & Il has invested 0.75% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). New York State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.55% or 2.21 million shares. Riggs Asset Managment Communication has invested 0.02% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97 million and $558.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 3,529 shares to 125,899 shares, valued at $17.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Mtr Co (NYSE:F) by 65,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 749,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $613.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 45,265 shares to 120,240 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,771 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Sa (NSRGY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Olstein Cap Management Limited Partnership has invested 1.57% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tompkins Financial invested in 0.04% or 2,560 shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na reported 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 2.71M are owned by Coho Prtnrs Limited. Kwmg Limited Liability Co reported 3,447 shares stake. 35,800 were reported by Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc. Pnc Fincl Service Group Inc has 1.48M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Kepos Capital Lp invested 0.3% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Meyer Handelman Co invested 0.31% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ledyard Bancshares has 15,759 shares. Lazard Asset holds 3.49 million shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. State Street stated it has 61.30M shares. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership reported 636,180 shares stake. 4,257 are held by Headinvest Ltd Limited Liability Company. Capital Research Global invested in 2.20 million shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. 9,600 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. 10,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.