As Walmart (WMT) Stock Rose, Gabalex Capital Management Cut Stake by $1.46 Million; Caprock Group Boosted Position in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.61 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $113.37. About 6.73M shares traded or 11.23% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Walmart Buys Flipkart, Flying Cars in L.A; 16/03/2018 – WALMART CHINA APOLOGIES FOR LABELING TAIWAN AS A COUNTRY; 17/04/2018 – Walmart gives its website a makeover in latest e-commerce push; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART “ABRUPTLY” FIRED HIM IN RETALIATION FOR HIS WHISTLEBLOWING, INCLUDING A REPORT TO ITS U.S. E-COMMERCE CEO, IN JANUARY 2017; 21/04/2018 – The Indian Express: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart; 04/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Have Walmart, Flipkart Tied the Knot?; 30/04/2018 – UK grocer J Sainsbury announces merger deal with Walmart’s Asda; 28/03/2018 – Democrats Take Positive View of Walmart in Reversal for Retailer; 27/03/2018 – Walmart pulls Cosmo magazine from its checkout lines; 23/05/2018 – @JimCramer and @MarcChaikin’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart $AKAM $WMT

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 27.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 763 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,504 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, up from 2,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $891.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $25.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1801.57. About 1.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Medsphere Simplifies EHR Adoption, Moves CareVue EHR to Amazon Web Services; 28/03/2018 – CNBC: President Trump is “obsessed” about going after Amazon, a source said, according to Axios; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1; 30/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Amazon says it’ll hire 200 for Minneapolis tech office; 15/05/2018 – Meet the family worth more than Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett or Bill Gates; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos Reveals Company Has Topped 100 Million Prime Members (Video); 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India to continue investing heavily in payments business – Mint; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Doubles Down in Australia With Second Distribution Center; 18/05/2018 – U.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL HAS RESISTED TRUMP’S REQUESTS ON PACKAGE SHIPMENT FEES -WASHINGTON POST, CITING THREE UNNAMED; 21/03/2018 – Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook could soon face higher taxes in Europe

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “WMT Stock: A Hamburger Priced Like Steak – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Will Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) Interest in Digital Coins Send Bitcoin Soaring? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 08/15: (PVTL) (JCP) (WMT) Higher; (BGG) (TPR) (CSCO) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Will Walmart Earnings Be Enough to Put Smiles on Investorsâ€™ Faces? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why Wall Street Bears Should Be Watching Walmart Stock Closely – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75M and $346.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge invested in 0.09% or 15,618 shares. Barbara Oil Co owns 48,000 shares. Boothbay Fund Lc reported 3,270 shares stake. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.1% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Mitchell Cap Mgmt holds 17,706 shares. Pennsylvania Tru stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Edgemoor Invest has 0.11% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 8,597 shares. Private Asset Inc invested in 2,405 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Magnetar Lc invested in 18,100 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Capital Advsr Ok holds 0.05% or 4,775 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council holds 398,189 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Lee Danner Bass holds 87,068 shares. Godsey & Gibb Associates has 13,551 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 2.44M shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Com Ltd Company accumulated 8,969 shares.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $514.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 7,089 shares to 5,666 shares, valued at $283,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,284 shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Progresses With Future Retail Investment Plan – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “What to Expect When Amazon Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Amazon Stock Really Worth All the Hype After Prime Day Buzz? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Backhaul: FedEx Dumps Amazonâ€¦Again – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What You Need To Know About TurnKey, Amazon’s Real Estate Partnership With Realogy – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.