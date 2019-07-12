As Walmart (WMT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Twin Focus Capital Partners Trimmed Its Stake; Norris Perne & French Llp Has Increased Its Union Pacific Com (UNP) Position by $345,523

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $975,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $329.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 3.12M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s: View Flipkart Deal Favorably as It Provides Walmart Immediate Scale in Burgeoning Indian E-Commerce Arena; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 09/05/2018 – Naspers Sells 11.18% Stake in Flipkart to Walmart for $2.2B; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese exporters concerned about US-China trade spat – survey; 11/05/2018 – Buy Walmart on Dip, Says MKM — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Murder suspect went shopping at Walmart during 2-day police standoff; 16/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon barrel toward a warehouse arms race in India; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 26/04/2018 – Walmart, With Billions to Spend, Seeks Flipkart E-Commerce Site in India; 04/05/2018 – India’s Flipkart approves $15 bln stake sale to Walmart-led group – Bloomberg

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 2,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,487 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45 million, up from 72,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $173.99. About 1.68M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.48 billion for 23.68 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

