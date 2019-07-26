As Walmart (WMT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Hl Financial Services Cut Its Holding by $535,440; Sound Shore Management Has Lowered Its Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC) Position by $24.48 Million as Shares Rose

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc. (MMC) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 263,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.01 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $102.28. About 900,960 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 03/04/2018 – “I actually do see the correction of another 10 percent happening (and) I think it will be overdue and probably salutary,” David Marsh, managing director and co-founder at think tank OMFIF, told CNBC Tuesday; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Patriots, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 14/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 02/04/2018 – MACAIRE PACE JOINS MERCER FROM WILLIS TOWERS WATSON AS WEST MARKET CEO; 06/03/2018 MMC CORPORATION – UNIT NORTHPORT (MALAYSIA) BHD ENTERED INTO PRIVATISATION AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA AND PORT KELANG AUTHORITY; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia’s Mitchell Marsh to undergo ankle surgery; 17/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Raises Dividend to 41.5c Vs. 37.5c; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q Net MYR41.3M; 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 5,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,234 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09M, down from 139,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $112.84. About 2.41 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 22/03/2018 – Kohl’s, Walmart and Kroger’s Take Top Spots in Ad Effectiveness for February; 09/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Walmart Buys Flipkart, Flying Cars in L.A; 18/05/2018 – Walmart has quietly launched Jetblack, a ‘members-only’ personal shopping service for affluent city moms The initiative, led by Rent the Runway’s co-founder Jenny Fleiss, is being tested in Manhattan; 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meíjer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 16/04/2018 – Walmart.com Takes Fashion Up a Notch; 24/05/2018 – Walmart Joins Silicon Valley in Courting Moms Returning to Work; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Changes the Game Again with New Global Wire Service; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – TENCENT & TIGER GLOBAL WILL CONTINUE ON FLIPKART BOARD, JOINED BY NEW MEMBERS FROM WALMART; 16/03/2018 – A former Walmart executive’s lawsuit claims the retailer has been inflating e-commerce growth numbers:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Limited invested in 0.15% or 7,870 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp Incorporated owns 19,722 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Azimuth Cap Mngmt holds 61,602 shares. 71 were reported by Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership. 501,641 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Hengehold Cap Management Limited Liability Com owns 2,271 shares. Hilltop Hldgs has invested 0.11% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Thematic Prtn Ltd has invested 0.63% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) reported 1,792 shares stake. Spectrum Mngmt holds 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 160 shares. Ckw Fincl Grp Inc invested in 0.03% or 1,900 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 474,778 shares. Fin Counselors holds 2,545 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California-based Capital Int has invested 0.78% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 2.24 million shares.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Marsh & McLennan Agency Acquires Phoenix-Based Lovitt & TouchÃ© – Business Wire” on April 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Bank of Montreal (BMO) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on January 31 to Discuss Fourth Quarter Results – Business Wire” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh takes next step in blockchain-powered insurance platform – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $9.10 million activity. Shares for $1.02M were sold by McDonald Scott.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 947,510 shares to 8.03 million shares, valued at $221.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 215,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 23.31 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Southern California Supermarket Workers Vote To Authorize Strike – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Be Prepared for a Pullback In Walmart Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Walmart To Open 10 Chinese DCs Over Next 1-2 Decades – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Stocks That Could Help You Send Your Kids to College – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 103,616 shares to 2.39 million shares, valued at $172.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Intl Etf (BNDX) by 9,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Etf (USMV).