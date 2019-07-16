As Walmart (WMT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Sound Shore Management Has Trimmed by $55.21 Million Its Stake; Goodhaven Capital Management Maintains Position in Systemax (SYX)

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $803.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.46. About 44,874 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 9.88% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 33.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 569,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.32 million, down from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $114.98. About 3.32 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/04/2018 – Walmart gives its website a makeover in latest e-commerce push; 08/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Flipkart-Walmart deal likely by end of week; 14/03/2018 – Walmart ramps up Amazon battle with online grocery push; 26/03/2018 – WALMART’S JET.COM NAMES SIMON BELSHAM PRESIDENT; 20/03/2018 – Walmart’s Lore: Staying Put and On Plan; 26/03/2018 – Nandita Bose: Scoop: Tesco veteran Simon Belsham to head Walmart’s; 28/03/2018 – WALMART – ONE FORMAL BUSINESS MEETING FOR SHAREHOLDERS ON MAY 30; 16/03/2018 – WALMART PLANS TO BUY ABOUT THIRD OF FLIPKART , IN PART BY PURCHASING STAKES FROM TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT AND SOFTBANK GROUP- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 26/04/2018 – Speak Retail Group Announces Agreement with Walmart to Deliver Custom Closed Loop Payment Solutions

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 23.76 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 142,318 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $160.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total S.A. (NYSE:TOT) by 335,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "9 Retail Stocks Goldman Sachs Says Are Ready to Rip – Investorplace.com" on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Jet.com Has Almost Vanished — and That's Fine With Walmart – Yahoo Finance" published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Walmart's China Investment May Not Be A Good Idea – Seeking Alpha" on July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,327 were accumulated by B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc. Menora Mivtachim Hldg accumulated 817,250 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0.29% or 103,058 shares in its portfolio. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 11,619 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 77,905 were reported by Ashfield Cap Prns Ltd Liability. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 43,679 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Northpointe Limited Liability owns 0.47% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 15,274 shares. 6,666 are held by Campbell Newman Asset Management. The California-based First Foundation Advsr has invested 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 4,518 were reported by Brighton Jones Ltd. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability reported 1.48% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Curbstone Financial Mngmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Linscomb & Williams Incorporated stated it has 7,595 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold SYX shares while 32 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 10.48 million shares or 2.72% more from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Lc holds 0% or 1,128 shares in its portfolio. Secor Limited Partnership owns 21,024 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Vanguard Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 18,719 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 2,706 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 16,141 shares. 333,953 were reported by Aqr Ltd Company. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 1.31M shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 58 shares. Invesco owns 51,976 shares. 14,749 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 30,306 shares. Group has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Scout Invests Inc holds 0.06% or 136,417 shares.