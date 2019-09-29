As Walmart (WMT) Stock Price Rose, Gabalex Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding; As Nextera Energy Com (NEE) Shares Rose, Holder Kempen Capital Management Lifted Its Stake

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 71.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 275,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.39 million, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.45. About 3.27M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 16/03/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Walmart nears US$7 billion Flipkart deal in India push; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Tesco veteran to head Walmart’s Jet.com as US grocery wars flare; 26/04/2018 – Walmart, With Billions to Spend, Seeks Flipkart E-Commerce Site in India; 05/03/2018 – Walmart Adds Prepared Dinners, Meal Kits in Blow to Blue Apron; 09/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Walmart Steps Toward Flipkart Acquisition By Completing Due Diligence; 21/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Sees India’s Flipkart as Key to Atone for China Missteps; 09/05/2018 – CalSTRS opts to engage with assault weapon retailers, not divest; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case; 28/04/2018 – Sky News Breaking: Sky Sources: J Sainsbury and Walmart are in talks over combining Walmart’s Asda business with Sainsbury’s

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 58.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 1,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 4,024 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $824,000, up from 2,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $231.26. About 1.73M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK) by 1,805 shares to 9,443 shares, valued at $4.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc Com (NYSE:MET) by 8,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,651 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley Com New (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Axa has 0.23% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 3,780 are held by Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Co. Company Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 1,200 shares. 436 were accumulated by Td Mngmt Lc. 646 were reported by First Interstate National Bank & Trust. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,580 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 7,277 shares. Grimes And has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). M&T Comml Bank Corporation, New York-based fund reported 371,790 shares. Brandywine holds 2,000 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Middleton & Inc Ma invested in 42,741 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Qs Investors Limited Liability owns 24,155 shares. Cutter Com Brokerage Incorporated invested in 3,630 shares. Hallmark Cap accumulated 0.02% or 1,021 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested 1.08% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

