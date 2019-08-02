As Walmart (WMT) Stock Price Rose, Flippin Bruce & Porter Lowered Its Holding by $1.02 Million; Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Cut Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding by $10.04 Million as Stock Value Declined

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 139,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 1.52M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.87 million, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.00% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $63.09. About 2.95 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 10,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 82,855 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08M, down from 93,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $109.21. About 2.76 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 14/03/2018 – WALMART TO EXPAND ONLINE GROCERY OPTION TO OVER 100 METRO AREAS; 17/05/2018 – Walmart’s online sales jump by a third; 08/05/2018 – Ed Tobin: Exclusive: Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with #Uber, #Lyft fail to take off; 28/03/2018 – Democrats Take Positive View of Walmart in Reversal for Retailer; 02/04/2018 – ONLINE PHARMACY START-UP PILLPACK IS IN TALKS TO BE ACQUIRED BY WALMART FOR UNDER $1 BILLION – CNBC, CITING; 10/05/2018 – MORRISONS MRW.L CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO PROVIDE COMMENT TO UK’S CMA ON SAINSBURY’S-ASDA DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Cramer’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 09/05/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: (AP) Softbank chief exec Masayoshi Son confirms deal to sell stake in India’s Flipkart to Walmart

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 22.56 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97M and $558.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8,176 shares to 117,577 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 8,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

