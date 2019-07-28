As Walmart (WMT) Shares Rose, Twin Focus Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Position by $970,000; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Raised Its Stake by $560,163

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 142.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 3,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,210 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $958,000, up from 2,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.83. About 1.56 million shares traded or 41.72% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $210.3M; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $640.8 MLN VS $714.7 MLN; 30/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS VERTEX AEROSPACE SERVICES CORPORATION TO RATING ‘B’; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE & VERTEX IN DRUG DISCOVERY PACT FOR OPTOPATCH PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY REITERATES FULL-YEAR 2018 TOTAL CF PRODUCT REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $2.65 BLN TO $2.80 BLN; 31/05/2018 – Plu s- UPDATED: FDA slaps a clinical hold on sickle cell IND filed for a new gene therapy from Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics $VRTX $CRSP; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Partnership and Integration with SAP® Ariba® to Support Global Tax Functionality; 29/05/2018 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Shane Ward as General Counsel; 19/03/2018 – Industry Veteran Mike Bernard Joins Vertex Chief Tax Office; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: New York panel votes to lower the cost of a pricey Vertex drug for cystic fibrosis

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $975,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 4.69M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 14/03/2018 – Walmart is expanding its online grocery delivery service from six U.S. metro areas to more than 100 in total by the end of the year, making it available to more than 40% of the U.S. population; 04/05/2018 – SOFTBANK TO SELL ALL ITS 20-PLUS PCT STAKE IN FLIPKART AS PART OF FLIPKART-WALMART DEAL – BLOOMBERG CITING; 14/03/2018 – Walmart will offer grocery delivery in more than 100 metro areas amid pressure from Amazon, Target and Instacart:; 09/05/2018 – News24: Breaking: Walmart acquires 77% in Flipkart for $16 billion#WalmartFlipkart#WalmartFlipkartDeal…; 20/03/2018 – Walmart is opening FedEx shops for printing, packing and shipping inside 500 of its U.S. stores; 18/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Walmart in talks to buy more than 40 percent of India’s Flipkart – sources MUMBAI (Reuters) – Wa; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES WALMART INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘AA’; 09/05/2018 – According to reports, the tech giant will sell its entire stake to Walmart as part of the deal; 12/05/2018 – Walmart may launch IPO for India’s Flipkart in as early as four years; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 23.35 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09B and $213.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 9,652 shares to 136,132 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 29,779 shares to 151,479 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 1,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,789 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk.

