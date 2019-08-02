As Walmart (WMT) Shares Rose, Old National Bancorp Has Raised Stake by $5.18 Million; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Holder Loews Raised Position

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 387.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 53,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 67,146 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55M, up from 13,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $109.4. About 5.17 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 20/04/2018 – Walmart Releases 2018 Annual Report, Proxy Statement, Global Responsibility Report and Global Ethics and Compliance Program Update; 23/05/2018 – Business Std.in: Flipkart, Walmart India top executives meet CCI to explain biz activities; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Introduces With MoneyGram International the Walmart2World Global Money-Wiring Service; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Under Shareholders Agreement, Two Directors Will Be Appointed by Certain Minority Shareholders, One Director Will Be Founder –Filing; 04/05/2018 – SOFTBANK TO SELL ALL ITS 20-PLUS PCT STAKE IN FLIPKART AS PART OF FLIPKART-WALMART DEAL – BLOOMBERG CITING; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART U.S. NET SALES $77,748 MLN VS $75,436 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Walmart Associates in California To Receive Approximately $34 Million in Cash Bonuses; 30/04/2018 – Solutran Announces Agreement with Walmart and Sam’s Club for S3 Rewards Platform; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Highlights Economic, Societal and Environmental Progress in 2018 Global Responsibility Report Summary; 26/03/2018 – Nandita Bose: Scoop: Tesco veteran Simon Belsham to head Walmart’s

Loews Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 61.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 170,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.23M, up from 105,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 2 (Table); 15/05/2018 – Trimble Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules–Update; 23/05/2018 – MOVES-JP Morgan names Mahir Zaimoglu head of M&A and sponsor advisory businesses in EMEA; 13/03/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS INC NCSM.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Class 1-A-1 And 1-A-2 From J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2005-A2; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Dimon Says Regulatory Reform Allowing JPMorgan to Expand (Video)

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 80,000 shares to 560,000 shares, valued at $22.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adient Plc by 474,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ssr Mng Inc.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 2.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 117,052 were reported by Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc. Alley Limited Liability Corporation has 3.11% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Iowa-based Btc Management Inc has invested 1.64% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj stated it has 1.98% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pacific Global Mgmt holds 76,653 shares. Advisory Rech Incorporated has 379,816 shares. 344,310 were accumulated by Counselors. 442,189 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt L P. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has 402,536 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Thomas Story & Son Ltd Liability Co owns 0.14% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,682 shares. First Dallas Secs Incorporated holds 0.67% or 9,254 shares in its portfolio. 158,847 are owned by Fred Alger Management Inc. Aqr Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.27% or 2.53M shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru reported 319,857 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedgewood Invsts Pa invested 0.38% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Miller Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 14,705 shares. Sterneck Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Marietta Invest Llc owns 2,500 shares. Moreover, Aviva Public Limited Co has 0.35% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 531,880 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth accumulated 5,892 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 477,755 shares. 1.66M were reported by Prudential Fincl. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.65% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 451,956 shares. First Interstate State Bank owns 61,512 shares or 1.34% of their US portfolio. Alexandria Lc invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). South Texas Money Mgmt invested in 276,545 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 67,948 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 321,131 shares. 36,261 are owned by Woodstock Corp.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5,441 shares to 18,097 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,949 shares, and cut its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

