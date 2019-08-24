As Walmart (WMT) Shares Rose, Northeast Investment Management Has Upped Its Stake by $636,708; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Lifted Zendesk (ZEN) Position by $12.43 Million

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33M, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $80.39. About 1.50 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 6,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 43,277 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, up from 36,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 6.06M shares traded or 3.68% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO IN THE SHORT TERM IT WILL RACE TO BUILD SCALE WITH FLIPKART; 30/04/2018 – Walmart beats a ‘gentle’ retreat from the UK; 09/05/2018 – Exclusive: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 13/03/2018 – PETIQ OPENING VETERINARY SERVICES CLINICS IN WALMART LOCATIONS; 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-India’s e-commerce wars to be rehaped by private label brands; 04/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Flipkart yet to finalize stake sale deal with Walmart – sources – The Edge Markets; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: WALMART INC’S ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 10/04/2018 – WALMART AND POSTMATES TEAM UP TO EXPAND RETAILER’S ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PROGRAM; 13/04/2018 – KYKR: Yodeling Walmart Kid Could Be Performing At Coachella; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Walmart Sues Tesla: Pay Us For Solar Panel Damages You Caused – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart +5% after hiking profit guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Will Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) Interest in Digital Coins Send Bitcoin Soaring? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: WMT, BABA, LOW, XLNX, Bitcoin – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Only 3 Days Left To Cash In On Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.13% or 541,565 shares. Advsrs Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 12,269 shares. 145,749 were reported by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Cibc Ww owns 718,736 shares. Heartland Advsr holds 102,757 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 942,436 shares. Ipg Invest Advisors Limited Co stated it has 5,791 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Limited Liability Co holds 2.07% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 18,084 shares. 12,413 are owned by Jump Trading Limited Liability Com. First Comml Bank Of Mount Dora Services invested in 36,529 shares. 19,535 are held by Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt. Quantbot Tech Lp owns 84,802 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. New England Inv And Retirement accumulated 0.22% or 5,043 shares. Chilton Comm invested in 3,499 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lynch And Assocs In holds 2.43% or 75,015 shares.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 12,501 shares to 32,140 shares, valued at $13.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 6,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,504 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Advanced Micro Devices, 2U, and Zendesk Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “28 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zendesk to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 37,700 shares to 369,500 shares, valued at $47.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 828,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,635 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).