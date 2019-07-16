As Walmart (WMT) Shares Rose, Moon Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Holding; Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Stake in Altria Group (Put) (MO) Has Increased as Stock Rose

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 63.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 49,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 128,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49 million, up from 78,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $114.91. About 2.19 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 18/05/2018 – Recode: Walmart has quietly launched Jetblack, a `members-only’ personal shopping service for affluent city moms; 09/05/2018 – WALMART’S FLIPKART INVESTMENT INCLUDES $2B NEW EQUITY FUNDING; 06/04/2018 – The Tribune: Now, Walmart eyes 51% or more stake in Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – Walmart said Wednesday that it would acquire an initial stake of roughly 77 percent in Flipkart; 28/03/2018 – Walmart Has a Secret Weapon Against Amazon. Maybe Too Secret; 09/05/2018 – Walmart renews India bet with Flipkart deal; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may reportedly rival Walmart with bid to buy India’s Flipkart; 30/04/2018 – Sarah Nassauer: Selling Asda in the UK is part of a big international strategy shift for @Walmart. Sources say they are also in; 29/04/2018 – Walmart in Advanced Discussions to Invest In India’s Flipkart; 14/05/2018 – FirstPost: After Walmart-Flipkart deal, Amazon to shift to overdrive; will it hire Infosys’ Ravi Venkatesan?

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (Put) (MO) by 482.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 7,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,477 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.68 billion, up from 1,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Altria Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 3.57M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Egypt Index Etf by 1,084 shares to 26,522 shares, valued at $876.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (Call) (NYSE:UTX) by 43 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Oil Services Et (Call).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17 billion and $204.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 382,671 shares to 212,182 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.92 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555,258 shares, and cut its stake in Qudian Inc.