As Walmart (WMT) Shares Rose, Holt Capital Advisors Dba Holt Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Holding by $347,745; Farallon Capital Management Increased Its Position in Citrix Sys (CTXS) by $51.67 Million

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 35.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 521,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The hedge fund held 1.99 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.34 million, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $92.41. About 1.29M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 09/05/2018 – CompDealerNews: Citrix Canada head retires; 17/04/2018 – Citrix Analytics Service Proactively Addresses Security Threats; 28/03/2018 – Citrix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 12/03/2018 – Citrix Systems Amends Bylaws to Implement Proxy Access; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Net $144.3M; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future; 22/03/2018 – Citrix Placed as a Top Player in Market Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Solutions by Radicati Group; 26/04/2018 – 01 COMMUNIQUE PROVIDES AN UPDATE IN ITS PATENT LITIGATION WITH CITRIX; 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 14,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $320.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $112.42. About 5.52M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 26/04/2018 – WAL MART DE MEXICO SAB DE CV WALMEX.MX : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO MXN 53; 15/03/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Exclusive: A Walmart whistle-blower claims the retailer cheated to catch up to Amazon; 15/05/2018 – SoftBank CEO: Still Weighing Options on Selling Flipkart Stake to Walmart; 30/05/2018 – WALMART – COMPANY REPORTED SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED ELECTION OF EACH OF WALMART’S 11 DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Canada Selects FourKites for Predictive Supply Chain Tracking and Analytics; 01/05/2018 – Walmart May Help Sainsbury Avoid Supermarkets’ High-Yield Drift; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Expects Walmart’s Leverage to Increase About a Half Turn More Than Previously Projected for the Coming Fiscal Year; 04/04/2018 – Much of the focus of late has been on Walmart’s rival Amazon; 24/05/2018 – Wal-Mart’s Massmart Drops Most on Record on Slow S. Africa Sales; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART “ABRUPTLY” FIRED HIM IN RETALIATION FOR HIS WHISTLEBLOWING, INCLUDING A REPORT TO ITS U.S. E-COMMERCE CEO, IN JANUARY 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco invested in 0.09% or 2.71M shares. Georgia-based Buckhead Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 2.73% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Wms Prns Lc has 9,419 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Iberiabank Corp has 0.04% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 3,473 shares. Broadview Limited Liability owns 3,500 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Incorporated owns 16,705 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Plante Moran Fin Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 5,267 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests has 1.06% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 162,065 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corp owns 258,307 shares. Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.42% or 83,770 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Il invested in 1.58% or 151,595 shares. Haverford Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,832 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Co stated it has 0.3% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Accredited reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $167.52 million and $344.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 113,015 shares to 418,510 shares, valued at $12.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 8,189 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Profit Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp has 1.01% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 13,220 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 16,345 shares. Nuwave Inv Management holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 10,785 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) invested 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 17,767 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 232,335 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 10 shares or 0% of the stock. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.61% or 3.07M shares. Smithfield Trust Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc owns 0% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 12,833 shares. Qci Asset Management New York holds 0% or 255 shares. Moreover, Cibc Inc has 0% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 5,648 shares.

