As Walmart (WMT) Shares Rose, Holder Td Capital Management Increased Position; As Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Share Price Declined, Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Upped by $6.30 Million Its Position

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (SPR) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 69,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.54M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $74.73. About 516,126 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT SEES MARGINS IMPROVING IN 2H AS 737 RETURNS TO SCHEDULE; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: OUT OF SEQUENCE WORK ON 737 HAS IMPROVED BY 20%; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Baa3 Spirit Aerosystems Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Is Stable; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS; 14/03/2018 – SPR: LOOKING FOR TARGETS W/ DEFENSE, LOW-COST COUNTRY FOOTPRINT; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEAL FOR $650M IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS 20% BOOST TO QTRLY CASH DIV; 29/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1

Td Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 156.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc bought 4,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 6,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 2,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.23. About 3.96 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 22/05/2018 – SOFTBANK CONFIRMS SALE OF ENTIRE STAKE IN FLIPKART TO WALMART; 08/05/2018 – Royal Cup’s New Ready-to-Drink Cold Brew Coffees Hit Walmart Shelves; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy to battle Amazon; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- AT LEAST ONE BUYOUT FIRM PLANS TO BREAK UP WALMART’S BRAZIL OPERATION FOR EVENTUAL RESALE, IPO OF DIFFERENT BANNERS; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart to buy India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Holds Its Ground in U.S. Amid Unseasonable April Weather; 18/04/2018 – VW’s Electrify America to install EV chargers at Walmart stores; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 30/05/2018 – Walmart unveils a new employee perk: College tuition

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc. by 4.04 million shares to 8.53 million shares, valued at $1.23 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 579,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.38M shares, and cut its stake in Switch Inc..

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Factors Make Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Spirit AeroSystems Buffeted By Boeing’s Woes – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Marvell, General Motors And More – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Spirit Develops New Carbon Fiber Fuselage Panel to Support Lower-Cost, Higher-Production Volumes for Aircraft Manufacturing – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing shares jump on 737 MAX order intent from Paris – Wichita Business Journal” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

