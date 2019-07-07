As Walmart (WMT) Shares Rose, Holder Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Raised Position; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bloom Tree Partners Trimmed Stake by $8.79 Million

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $111.98. About 3.58 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 12/04/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO REACH A DEAL TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN INDIAN E-COMMERCE FIRM FLIPKART BY END-JUNE; 30/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart may get four seats on Flipkart’s ten-member board; 12/04/2018 – Walmart To Spend $200 Million On Store Construction, Remodeling And Technology In Florida — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – SoftBank: Selling Entire Stake in India’s Flipkart to Walmart; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Got a Lot More Than $10 Billion From Its Asda Investment; 29/04/2018 – Walmart in Advanced Discussions to Invest In India’s Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys 77% of Flipkart as war with Amazon heats up in India; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME B2 CFR TO NEW OWNER OF C.H. GUENTHER & SON; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – ThinkAdvisor: Walmart, Humana Move Closer as Separate Upheavals Threaten; 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meíjer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 127,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 786,504 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.35M, down from 913,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $76.23. About 1.32 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 01/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Letting Sprint and T-Mobile Merge Is a Terrible Idea; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile 1.07% Branded Postpaid Phone Churn in 1Q; 01/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Merging Sprint and T-Mobile Is a Terrible Idea; 21/05/2018 – T-Mobile USA, Inc. Announces Successful Consent Solicitations; 30/04/2018 – Crown Castle: Average of 5 Years and 7 Years Current Term Remaining on All Lease Agreements With T-Mobile and Sprint Respectively; 10/04/2018 – SPRINT & T-MOBILE RESTART DEAL TALKS – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: W/SPRINT CAN BE MASSIVELY DISRUPTIVE IN BROADBAND; 02/05/2018 – Regulators Probing T-Mobile Deal Ask for Data on Customer Gains; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 1,832 shares. Proffitt And Goodson owns 9,102 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt has 3,534 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca, a California-based fund reported 69,568 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 0.48% or 45,405 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 139,642 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Proshare Limited Liability Company holds 1.10 million shares. Cullinan owns 3.13 million shares or 22.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.44% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 1.20 million shares. The California-based Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 23,509 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Maryland Cap Mgmt invested in 0.12% or 9,615 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership invested in 0.06% or 49,644 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory invested 0.98% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $837.22M for 19.45 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.24% negative EPS growth.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $918.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 13,354 shares to 255,030 shares, valued at $41.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR).