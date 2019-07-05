As Walmart (WMT) Shares Rose, Holder Edgestream Partners LP Has Upped Its Position; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holder Hs Management Partners Trimmed Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 110,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 301,370 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.10M, down from 411,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $345.43. About 330,025 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 102.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 16,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,532 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 16,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $112.32. About 2.74M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 25/04/2018 – Walmart deal offers Flipkart shareholders the awaited exit; 23/04/2018 – Award-Winning Breathe™ Multi Purpose Cleaner Now Available at Walmart Nationwide; 05/04/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Same-Store Sales Rose 13.5% in March (Table); 07/03/2018 – TSYS Will Promote Walmart, Sam’s Club Locations to Existing Customer Base; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to Strip Walmart, Other Firearm Sellers From Its ESG Funds — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – The Tribune: Walmart inches closer to adding Flipkart in its kitty; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL ITS HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 19/03/2018 – WALMART: HANDY IN PROGRAM TO DO FURNITURE & TV INSTALLATION; 29/03/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 7,635 shares to 3,472 shares, valued at $630,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,468 shares, and cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fincl Advantage Inc has 4.63% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 66,637 shares. Palladium Prns Limited Co stated it has 1.32% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Heritage Wealth Advisors invested in 0% or 35,012 shares. Tcw invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bp Public Limited Co has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Northeast Invest Mgmt invested in 0.35% or 43,277 shares. Stewart & Patten Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 1.10 million are owned by Toronto Dominion Savings Bank. Cap Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.13% or 22,026 shares. Boston Rech & Mgmt reported 2.05% stake. Wade G W Inc has 3,606 shares. Hyman Charles D invested in 0.2% or 20,061 shares. Fairview Capital Management Lc holds 2.26% or 432,112 shares in its portfolio. Aspen Invest Mngmt has invested 0.86% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.22% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Walmart (WMT) Confirms Agreements with the DOJ and the SEC to Resolve their FCPA Investigations – StreetInsider.com” on June 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Kroger a Value Play or a Falling Knife? – The Motley Fool” published on June 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Plug Power Stock Will Either Juice or Electrocute Portfolios – Investorplace.com” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks That Should Be Every Young Investorâ€™s First Choice – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel expects Walmart momentum to continue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spinnaker Trust owns 9,951 shares. Williams Jones And Ltd Liability Co reported 833 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jennison Llc holds 373,360 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 4,212 shares. Eaton Vance Management has 219,690 shares. Jag Cap Lc stated it has 27,093 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Com stated it has 35,108 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 54 are held by Johnson Finance Grp. 1,355 are held by Chase Inv Counsel Corporation. Moreover, Scotia Capital has 0% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Wendell David Assocs invested in 0.2% or 3,697 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability Corp reported 26 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Bender Robert And stated it has 27,665 shares. Moreover, Buckingham Mngmt has 0.22% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 6,658 shares.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 30.95 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 923,050 shares to 3.15 million shares, valued at $63.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 357,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).