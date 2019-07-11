As Walmart (WMT) Shares Rose, First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Boosted Stake; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Price Rose While Snyder Capital Management LP Has Boosted Position

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 6,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 190,896 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.05M, up from 184,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $111.05. About 747,729 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 3,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,529 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 33,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $113.29. About 2.38 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/03/2018 – Walmart in Talks to Strengthen Ties to Health Insurer Humana; 30/04/2018 – Walmart seeks to invest in cybersecurity startups in Israel, sources say; 22/05/2018 – Economic Times: ET View: Walmart should become India’s battering ram to crack the Chinese market; 24/04/2018 – Walmart close to deal for India’s Flipkart; 15/03/2018 – A former Walmart executive’s lawsuit claims the retailer has been inflating e-commerce growth numbers; 08/03/2018 – Walmart Associates in Texas To Receive Approximately $62.6 Million in Cash Bonuses; 30/05/2018 – Walmart to Pay College Costs for Its U.S. Store Workers; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Otlk On Walmart To Neg On Flipkart Announcement; 11/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS AS PER DEAL WITH FLIPKART, CO MAY APPOINT OR REPLACE CEO AND OTHER PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVES OF FLIPKART GROUP OF COMPANIES; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Expects Walmart’s Leverage to Increase About a Half Turn More Than Previously Projected for the Coming Fiscal Year

