As Walmart (WMT) Share Value Rose, Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Cut Its Holding; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Motco Has Cut Stake

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 40.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 13,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,252 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 32,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 4.69 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – IBT: Video Game Rumors: Walmart Website Lists ‘Rage 2,’ ‘Borderlands 3’ Ahead Of E3; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – ANTICIPATE CONTINUATION OF CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – WALMART IS SAID CLOSE TO $12B-PLUS DEAL FOR CONTROL OF FLIPKART; 02/04/2018 – Any such move by Walmart would shift the limelight onto the remaining health insurance companies as potential partners for larger retailers or other companies; 29/04/2018 – Walmart it Talks with Advent International on Brazil Unit; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART U.S. COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 2.1 PCT; 04/04/2018 – WALMART – UNDER AGREEMENT, CHEESEWRIGHT TO BE EMPLOYED ON FULL-TIME BASIS THROUGH MARCH 31, ON PART-TIME BASIS FROM APRIL 1, 2018 THROUGH JAN 31, 2019; 26/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Tesco veteran to head Walmart’s Jet.com as US grocery wars flare; 17/05/2018 – Walmart earnings: $1.14 per share, vs $1.12 expected

Motco decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 10,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 227,909 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31M, down from 237,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) by 12,400 shares to 12,604 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 128,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Cap Advisors Ltd invested 2.99% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Augustine Asset Mgmt owns 18,290 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. New England Research Mgmt invested 3.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 99,955 shares. Scott & Selber has invested 1.45% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 90,970 are held by Shikiar Asset. Pinnacle Assocs has invested 0.79% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 0.49% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 21.19M shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 2.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 23.65 million shares. Amer Asset Mgmt holds 1.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 25,384 shares. Pettee holds 0.35% or 10,338 shares. Amg National Trust Bank & Trust stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 99.93 million were accumulated by Savings Bank Of America Corporation De. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Asset Strategies reported 0.52% stake.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 6,064 shares to 144,498 shares, valued at $9.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc.