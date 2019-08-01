As Walmart (WMT) Share Value Rose, Holder Gabalex Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $1.46 Million; Profund Advisors Upped Its Vonage Hldgs (VG) Holding by $417,570

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 41,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 246,455 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, up from 204,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $12.11. About 2.91 million shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.61 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $109.89. About 4.70 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE – EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART STORES NATIONWIDE; 03/05/2018 – UK lawmakers seek answers from regulator on Sainsbury’s/Asda deal; 14/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID CLOSE TO FINALIZING FLIPKART DEAL:BUS. STANDARD; 08/03/2018 – Decoding Walmart’s Store No. 8; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – KEVIN SYSTROM WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION TO BOARD; 17/04/2018 – The upgraded website will be personalized based on a shopper’s local Walmart store; 20/04/2018 – MCDONALD CEO EASTERBROOK HAS BEEN NOMINATED TO WALMART’S BOARD; 04/05/2018 – A FINAL CLOSE OF WALMART-FLIPKART DEAL IS EXPECTED WITHIN 10 DAYS – BLOOMBERG CITING; 20/03/2018 – WALMART LOOKING FOR MORE BRANDS TO GROW E-COMMERCE BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – INVESTMENT IN FLIPKART INCLUDES $2 BLN OF NEW EQUITY FUNDING

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 22.70 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cibc Mkts has 0.32% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 718,736 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc reported 91,910 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt Incorporated reported 8,734 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Grp Inc Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.14% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma accumulated 663 shares. Garrison Bradford & stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Vantage Partners Lc holds 0.02% or 2,381 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd holds 0.42% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 29,865 shares. Hsbc Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.21 million shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt has invested 1.66% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Carret Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.84% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Proffitt And Goodson Incorporated owns 9,102 shares. D E Shaw And holds 2.16M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Horan Advsrs Lc owns 23,209 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Paloma Mngmt Com owns 9,420 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 246,455 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 24,534 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ptnrs Lc reported 533,178 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Riverhead Management Ltd Com, a Delaware-based fund reported 23,483 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation, a Nebraska-based fund reported 505,077 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 94,576 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Waddell & Reed Inc has 0.1% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 3.92 million shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 35,705 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0.02% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 66,920 shares. Nomura holds 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 10,324 shares. Rech Investors stated it has 0.03% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Northern Tru reported 0.01% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 338,640 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.