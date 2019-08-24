As Walmart (WMT) Share Value Rose, Holder Fort Point Capital Partners Cut Stake by $477,337; Cs Mckee LP Has Boosted Centene Del (CNC) Holding by $9.48 Million

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 67.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 4,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 2,368 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 7,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 6.06M shares traded or 3.68% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 28/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sainsbury’s and Walmart’s Asda close to 10 billion pound merger; 20/03/2018 – WALMART’S MARC LORE SAYS WILL STICK WITH RETAILER FOR 5 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS VERY EXCITED BY ECOMMERCE OPPORTUNITY IN INDIA WHICH IS GROWING FOUR TIMES FASTER THAN PHYSICAL RETAIL; 06/03/2018 – UK GROCERY INFLATION IN 12 WEEKS TO FEB. 25 2.9 PCT – KANTAR WORLDPANEL; 20/04/2018 – Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 18/05/2018 – UK CMA ISSUES PRELIMINARY ‘INVITATION TO COMMENT’ ON SAINSBURY’S SBRY.L , ASDA WMT.N DEAL; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s e-commerce empire will match Walmart sales domestically within the next two to three years, according to J.P. Morgan; 23/04/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Walmart said to be close to $12bn deal with Naspers-backed Flipkart; 26/03/2018 – MASSMART RAMPING UP PAN-AFRICAN EXPANSION WITH AROUND 20 NEW STORES OUTSIDE SOUTH AFRICA IN NEXT 3 YRS – CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- SOME BIDDERS FOR WALMART BRAZIL OPS ESTIMATE TAX LIABILITIES OF $3 BLN, MAINLY WITH STATES OF SANTA CATARINA AND PERNAMBUCO

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 100.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 178,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 356,900 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.95 million, up from 177,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 4.17 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Counsel holds 106,198 shares. Fiera reported 10,280 shares. Wetherby Asset holds 0.41% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 34,146 shares. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 3,346 shares in its portfolio. Founders Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 2,455 shares in its portfolio. Abner Herrman And Brock Llc reported 192,674 shares or 2.9% of all its holdings. Personal Cap Advisors reported 427,695 shares stake. Altavista Wealth Management owns 60,306 shares. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Legacy Capital Prns reported 0.46% stake. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) has 14,585 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Insight 2811 owns 7,990 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Group holds 37,913 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel Inc has 1.26% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 127,137 shares.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 12,663 shares to 21,845 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,196 shares. 96,494 were accumulated by Advsr Asset Management Inc. 36.54 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership reported 172 shares stake. Shamrock Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 522 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cortland Associate Mo reported 635,111 shares or 5.45% of all its holdings. High Pointe Cap Mngmt Llc reported 14,500 shares. Origin Asset Llp owns 86,200 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Fdx Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 5,250 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 456,472 shares. Private Tru Communications Na reported 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Zacks holds 0.13% or 116,851 shares in its portfolio.

