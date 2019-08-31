As Walmart (WMT) Share Value Rose, Gabalex Capital Management Cut by $1.46 Million Its Position; Invesco LTD (IVZ) Market Value Declined While South Dakota Investment Council Lifted Position

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 368.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 581,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 739,195 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.27 million, up from 157,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.7. About 3.63M shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 06/03/2018 – Invesco’s Kristina Hooper Says Tariffs Beget More Tariffs (Video); 25/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Silver ETC Closes Below 50D-MA: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Mark 302 in Downtown Santa Monica; 08/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Perpetual UK: Directorate Change; 10/04/2018 – INVESCO AUM $934.2B, EST. $956.46B; 23/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Gold ETC Closes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 01/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual’s two flagship funds bleed $24.8bn; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco FTSE UK HDLV: Net Asset Value(s); 03/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-f’ Rating to Invesco India Bond Fund; 14/05/2018 – ORIGIN ENTERPRISES: INVESCO HOLDS ABT 7.2% INTEREST

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.61M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 4.58 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CFO SAYS INDIAN RETAIL MARKET WILL BE $1.3 TRILLION AND EXPECTS COUNTRY WILL BECOME TOP 5 ECOMMERCE MARKETS IN 5 YEARS; 19/04/2018 – Expect to see more colored tops and denim worn by employees at Walmart; 09/05/2018 – WALMART’S FLIPKART INVESTMENT INCLUDES $2B NEW EQUITY FUNDING; 15/03/2018 – Walmart Sued By Former Executive Alleging Unlawful Conduct In E-commerce: Reports — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Walmart Go Back! Some Indian trader, farmer groups decry Flipkart deal; 16/05/2018 – Walmart Earnings: More Signs It’s Fighting Hard on Pricing — Barrons.com; 16/03/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Walmart nears US$7 billion Flipkart deal in India push; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Releases 2018 Annual Report, Proxy Statement, Global Responsibility Report and Global Ethics and Compliance Program; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Indian retailers to move CCI against Walmart-Flipkart deal – PTI in Economic Times; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS IT PLACED A SMALL ORDER FOR TESLA VEHICLES, WILL TEST THEM IN THE NEAR FUTURE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 232,523 are owned by Epoch Ptnrs Inc. Livingston Grp Asset Mgmt Com (Operating As Southport Management) reported 0.91% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Westpac invested in 0% or 243,441 shares. The Nevada-based Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated has invested 0.27% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Synovus Corp owns 108,680 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) invested in 14,585 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability reported 330,153 shares. B And T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt holds 28,339 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il invested in 27,358 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 41,302 shares. Opus Invest holds 47,000 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys, a New York-based fund reported 2.21M shares. Gould Asset Management Limited Liability Com Ca has 6,643 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Stillwater Advsrs reported 97,137 shares. Fincl Services reported 11,059 shares.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold IVZ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 296.19 million shares or 4.69% less from 310.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Hamlin Mngmt Llc invested in 1.19% or 1.38M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.02% or 77,247 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 1.82 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 56,648 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust invested in 261,075 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.07% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 17,503 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 849,548 shares. Kempen Mgmt Nv holds 935,962 shares. International Ca owns 21,756 shares. Huntington Comml Bank invested in 0% or 6,078 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking reported 354,182 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 10,774 shares. Alps Advisors Inc reported 2.01M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 21,000 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $846,920 activity. $212,400 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares were bought by CANION ROD. Shares for $213,700 were bought by Johnson Ben F. III.