As Walmart (WMT) Share Price Rose, South State Raised Position by $733,810; Boeing Co/The (BA) Holder Meeder Asset Management Cut Its Holding as Shares Declined

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 59.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 5,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,989 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45 million, down from 9,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft lnteriors Expo; 23/04/2018 – Boeing Co expected to post earnings of $2.57 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) CEO SAYS CO NOT “OFFICIALLY” CANCELLED ITS WIDEBODY 787 AIRCRAFT ORDER WITH BOEING; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY LEADING AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX TO; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX POSTPONES FLORIDA LAUNCH OF FIRST COMMERCIAL FLIGHT OF UPDATED FALCON 9 ROCKET FOR AT LEAST 24 HOURS, DUE TO TECHNICAL GLITCH -LIVE WEBCAST; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO; 08/05/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 268 THROUGH APRIL 30; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Exceeded Targets Related to CEO Muilenburg’s Compensation, Resulting in 187% Performance Score; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: 777 Production Plans Don’t Hinge on Iran

South State Corp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 6,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 47,757 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.28M, up from 41,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.45. About 3.27 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 14/03/2018 – Walmart is finally getting serious about grocery delivery; 22/05/2018 – Chicken Of The Sea International Resolves Antitrust Lawsuit With Walmart, Terms Include New Business Agreement With The Retailer; 10/04/2018 – Supermarket News: Walmart ups the ante in online grocery delivery; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health care system – but Walmart could do more; 10/05/2018 – Walmart agrees to a $16 billion deal to buy a majority stake in India’s Flipkart; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart settles dispute with labor activists over worker protest – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Softbank chief confirms deal to sell Flipkart to Walmart; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 17/05/2018 – Walmart shutters its Scan & Go program

South State Corp, which manages about $868.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 29,193 shares to 74,854 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 24,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,192 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 3,135 shares to 41,760 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in H&R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 10,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Erie Indemnity Co (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.