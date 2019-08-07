As Walmart (WMT) Share Price Rose, Moon Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake; Capital International Investors Holds Holding in Williams Companies (The) (WMB)

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Williams Companies Inc (The) (WMB) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 2.32M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 22.57M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648.33 million, up from 20.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Williams Companies Inc (The) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $23.23. About 3.50 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 63.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 49,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 128,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49 million, up from 78,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $106.97. About 1.49 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market; 04/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Flipkart yet to finalize stake sale deal with Walmart – sources – The Edge Markets; 15/05/2018 – SoftBank Still Weighing Options on Planned Sale of Flipkart Stake to Walmart; 06/04/2018 – Britain’s sugar tax on soft drinks comes into effect; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY TOTAL U.S. COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 2.3 PCT; 16/03/2018 – Walmart could help one of India’s top e-commerce start-ups compete with Amazon; 30/05/2018 – ASDA WMT.N SALES UP 2.8 PCT IN 12 WEEKS TO MAY 20-KANTAR WORLDPANEL; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: Walmart’s Uber, Lyft partnerships end; 29/03/2018 – Walmart Is Said in Talks With Humana for Deeper Partnership; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OKLAHOMA INDUSTRIAL ENERGY CONSUMERS, WALMART REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PSO’S PROPOSED WIND CATCHER AGREEMENT

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Walmart, Target, and eBay Are Taking on Prime Day – Motley Fool” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Lack Of Qualified Truck Drivers Being Felt Across US-Mexico Border Region – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Only 3 Days Left To Cash In On Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “#CryptoCorner: Walmart (NYSE: $WMT) Applies for Libra-like Stablecoin Patent, Mastercard (NYSE: $MA) and Nexo Launch Crypto Credit Card, AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Announces $100K Blockchain Competition and Brave Launches Twitter Tipping Feature – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Walmart Inc. (WMT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17 billion and $204.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 382,671 shares to 212,182 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.92 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555,258 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity.