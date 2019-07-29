As Walmart (WMT) Share Price Rose, Holder Kcm Investment Advisors Upped Its Holding; As Starwood Ppty Tr Com (STWD) Stock Price Rose, Beck Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.96 Million

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 36.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 18,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89M, up from 51,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $111.94. About 2.06M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 12/04/2018 – Florida: Walmart Plans Estimated $200 Million in New Store Construction, lmprovements and Innovations in 2018; 30/05/2018 – Walmart to Pay College Costs for Its U.S. Store Workers; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-For Amazon, deal with India’s Flipkart was a non-starter – Business Standard; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WMT.N IS SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE ALLEGING UNLAWFUL CONDUCT IN E-COMMERCE BUSINESS LINKED TO COMPETITION FROM AMAZON.COM AMZN.O — COURT FILING; 15/03/2018 – A former Walmart executive’s lawsuit claims the retailer has been inflating e-commerce growth numbers; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Malaysia’s Mahathir wins historic election; 29/04/2018 – Walmart in Advanced Discussions to Invest In India’s Flipkart; 12/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart close to buying majority stake in Flipkart, deal likely by end-June; 04/05/2018 – WALMART-FLIPKART DEAL TERMS COULD STILL CHANGE AND A DEAL ISN’T CERTAIN – BLOOMBERG CITING; 20/03/2018 – Truveris Appoints Sally Welborn, former head of Walmart Global Benefits to Board of Directors

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (STWD) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 88,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, down from 214,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.22. About 906,301 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 27/04/2018 – IMMOFINANZ EXEC BD RECOMMENDS NON-ACCEPTANCE OF STARWOOD OFFER; 01/05/2018 – Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Is Said to Seek Sale of Apartments; 03/05/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Agrees To Sell an £830m ($1.1b) Portfolio of U.K. Hotels to Foncière des Régions; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 53C; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $260.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 03/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AGREES TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U.K. HOTELS TO FONCIèRE DES RéGIONS; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm – sources [14:41 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – STARWOOD MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO MAY FETCH MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS STARWOOD CAPITAL HAS AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 129,993 shares. Rmb Management Limited Co accumulated 0.02% or 36,682 shares. First Manhattan Communication owns 2,690 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Scott & Selber Inc holds 182,311 shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. Co State Bank holds 61,317 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 69,357 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Fdx Advisors Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 43,766 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 352,087 shares. Farmers Retail Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 37,223 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 32,430 shares. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 3.80 million shares. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability holds 0% or 2,979 shares in its portfolio.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00M and $209.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Fin Tr Inc Class A Com by 133,830 shares to 529,351 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stag Indl Inc Com (NYSE:STAG) by 139,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1.

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.14 million for 11.61 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 85.19% EPS growth.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 8,454 shares to 8,400 shares, valued at $362,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 9,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,431 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF).

