As Walmart (WMT) Share Price Rose, First Midwest Bank Trust Division Increased Stake by $631,470; Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Lifted Its Borgwarner (BWA) Position by $1.03 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 27,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 725,487 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.87 million, up from 698,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $40.39. About 2.17 million shares traded or 34.58% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 23.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 6,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,061 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 27,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $114.76. About 3.41 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART – IN FY 2020, ANTICIPATE SHR HEADWIND IN TOTAL OF AROUND $0.60/SHARE; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – TENCENT & TIGER GLOBAL WILL CONTINUE ON FLIPKART BOARD, JOINED BY NEW MEMBERS FROM WALMART; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s Asda agrees to UK merger deal with Sainsbury’s; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s: Walmart’s Flipkart Deal Clearly an Investment for the Future; 18/04/2018 – Walmart Announces 20 MMT of Supplier Emission Reductions through Project Gigaton; Unveils Plans for Expanding Electric Vehicle Charging Stations and Doubling U.S. Wind and Solar Energy Use; 09/05/2018 – Walmart takes control of Flipkart; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon, expert says; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Walmart Brazil ops bidders peg unit’s back taxes at up to $3 bln; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Murder suspect went shopping at Walmart during 2-day police standoff; 28/04/2018 – Walmart in Talks to Merge Asda With U.K. Grocer Sainsbury

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73 million and $719.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10,230 shares to 111,985 shares, valued at $23.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 85,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 675,701 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Starr International has 3,760 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 254,487 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt reported 107,269 shares. Minneapolis Port Gp Ltd Liability holds 3.87% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 725,487 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability stated it has 30,508 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nuwave Inv Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 388,299 are owned by Principal Fincl Gru. 19,977 were reported by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Pnc Ser Group Inc stated it has 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 5,680 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 1.63M shares or 1.39% of the stock. Utah Retirement Sys owns 39,434 shares. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 2,588 shares. 14,545 are owned by Lpl Ltd Liability Com. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc holds 0% or 92 shares in its portfolio.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6,027 shares to 18,409 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 16,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,241 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).