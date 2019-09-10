As Walmart (WMT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Thompson Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $448,916; Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Shareholder Acadian Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $727,175 as Share Price Rose

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 42,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The institutional investor held 519,467 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25M, down from 562,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 488,919 shares traded or 72.19% up from the average. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500.

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 65.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 4,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 2,488 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 7,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $329.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $116.05. About 4.18M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 06/05/2018 – Business Std.in: Flipkart-Walmart deal: Billion-dollar gateway to Indian market for Google; 30/05/2018 – Walmart’s future may include in-store drone assistants and smart shopping carts; 11/05/2018 – Walmart Settles Dispute With Labor Activists Over Worker Protest; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart to steer clear of food-only retailing in India for now – Economic Times; 14/03/2018 – Walmart is expanding its online grocery delivery service from six U.S. metro areas to more than 100 in total by the end of the year, making it available to more than 40% of the U.S. population; 09/05/2018 – Walmart’s $16 Billion India Investment Creates Two Billionaires; 17/04/2018 – A new Walmart.com will roll out in May; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART U.S. COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 2.1 PCT; 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury Confirms in Advanced Talks to Combine With Walmart’s Asda Group

Analysts await Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 250.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.12 per share. PARR’s profit will be $21.47M for 13.69 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 87,306 shares to 286,131 shares, valued at $39.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 137,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Kempner Cap Mgmt Lp holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 200,000 shares. Security National invested in 0.05% or 1,525 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs Inc has invested 0.51% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 575,904 shares. Ls Investment Limited Liability owns 66,769 shares. Aull & Monroe Invest Mgmt Corporation holds 0.13% or 2,433 shares in its portfolio. Chem Bankshares reported 37,356 shares. Agf Investments invested in 0.26% or 240,563 shares. Iowa Bank owns 2,312 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Hbk LP accumulated 49,644 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Valley National Advisers Incorporated holds 6,249 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Adirondack holds 5,424 shares. First Citizens Bancshares And Co holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 61,714 shares. 25,000 were reported by Ally. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability reported 0.47% stake.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 6,520 shares to 95,306 shares, valued at $6.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 2,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc C (NYSE:LL).